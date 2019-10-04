Realme X2 Pro Now Teased to Support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge

Realme X2 Pro has now been confirmed to support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. The company had earlier teased 65W fast charging technology, but it soon deleted that tweet to replace it with a new one. The Realme X2 Pro is being heavily teased in Europe and China, suggesting an imminent launch in both markets. The phone is reported to launch in Asia as well. The Realme X2 Pro is being teased to be powered by the Snapdragon 855+ SoC as well.

Realme Europe has taken to Twitter to rectify that the Realme X2 Pro will support 50W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology. The recently announced 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge technology will not be integrated into the Realme X2 Pro, as reported earlier. The 50W SuperVOOC fast charging technology is integrated in the R17 Pro as well, and it is capable of topping an empty 3,700mAh battery in 35 minutes flat. The 65W charger is capable of fully charging a 4,000mAh battery in just 27 minutes.

The Realme X2 Pro is teased to come with the quad rear camera setup that will include a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside a secondary sensor featuring an ultra-wide-angle 115-degree lens. The phone is also teased to include a "Super Macro" lens with a focal length of 2.5 centimetres. Furthermore, there is a Portrait lens. The camera setup on the Realme X2 Pro is teased to offer 20x hybrid zoom. It is also teased to sport a 90Hz display as well.

While teasers are picking up pace, there is no launch date of the phone announced as of yet.