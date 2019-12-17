Technology News
Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, and the phone will go on sale starting Friday, December 20.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 13:35 IST
Realme X2 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch

Highlights
  • Realme X2 was launched in China in September
  • The Realme phone comes with a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary camera
  • Realme X2 will go on sale in three colour options

Realme X2 has been launched in India as the company's latest smartphone. Originally called the Realme XT 730G, the Realme X2 comes with gaming-focussed Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. The smartphone, which was launched in China in September, also features a Hawk Eye AI quad rear camera setup that includes a 64-megapixel Samsung GW1 primary sensor. The Realme X2 comes with a waterdrop-style display notch and a waterdown model of the Realme X2 Pro that was launched last month. Other key highlights of the new Realme phone include VOOC Flash Charge 4.0 fast charging technology, Hi-Res and Dolby Atmos sound certification, NFC support, and a 3D Glass Body.

Realme X2 price in India, launch offers

The Realme X2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. There is also the top-of-the-line, 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option comes with a price tag of Rs. 19,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options. Moreover, the phone will go on sale starting Friday, December 20 through Flipkart and Realme India online store. It will soon be made available via offline stores.

Launch offers on the Realme X2 include a flat Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit card, MobiKwik benefits up to Rs. 1,500, no-cost EMIs up to 6 months, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 11,500.

 

To recall, the Realme X2 debuted in China with a starting price of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,200) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option in the Chinese market that comes with a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,200). Moreover, Realme announced the Realme X2 in India initially as the Realme XT 730G in September.

Realme X2 First Impressions

Realme X2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone also has a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and supports features such as DC-like dimming and night mode for eye care. Further, there is an in-display fingerprint sensor. The Realme X2 is powered the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC, paired with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of optics, the Realme X2 sports the quad rear camera setup that includes the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide angle lens. The camera setup also has a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. For selfies and video chat, the phone comes with a 32-megapixel selfie camera that packs along with an f/2.0 lens.

realme x2 back image gadgets 360 1576568721825 Realme

Realm X2 has a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor

 

The Realme X2 has a list of camera features, including the 64MP mode, Super Nightscape, Panorama, HDR Super Wide-angle, and Super Macro Mode among others. The phone is also capable of recording videos of up to 4K resolution at 30fps frame rate.

Realme has provided 64GB and 128GB of UFS2.1 storage options that both are expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). The phone also has a list of connectivity options that include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on board include accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor.

The Realme X2 packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. Besides, the phone 158.7x75.2x8.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Comments

Further reading: Realme X2 price in India, Realme X2 specifications, Realme X2, Realme XT 730G, Realme India, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
