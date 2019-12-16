Technology News
loading

Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme X2 will be launched in India alongside the Realme Buds Air tomorrow.

By | Updated: 16 December 2019 18:51 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch

Photo Credit: Twitter/ Ishan Agarwal

Realme X2 was originally teased by the company to launch as Realme X 730G

Highlights
  • Realme X2 is likely to be offered via Flipkart and Realme.com
  • The phone expected to be available with up to 8GB RAM, 128GB storage
  • The Realme X2 packs 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge

Realme X2 is all set to make its India debut, however, ahead of the phone's official launch, the price, colour options, and storage variants have leaked. The Realme X2 phone was launched in China in September, and its big highlights include Snapdragon 730G processor, 64-megapixel quad camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the alleged price of the Realme X2 phone along with its sale details and RAM + storage options. Agarwal suggests that the Realme X2 will come in two RAM + storage configurations in India. It will be priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 12GB storage option.

The tipster also suggests that the first sale of the Realme X2 phone will be held on December 20 at 12pm (noon) IST. He has shared a picture what he claims was taken at the Realme X2 launch event rehearsal. The photo suggests sale offers including Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500, no-cost EMI options, and Mobikwik cashback. As to the laked photo, the phone will be available in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green colour options in India. It is important to note that these are leaked prices and the official details will be announced by Realme tomorrow.

Realme has been teasing the phone on Flipkart, suggesting availability on the e-commerce site. It should go on sale on Realme.com as well.

Realme X2 specifications

The Realme X2 has already been launched in China in September. The India variant should sport the same specifications as the China variant, unless the company decides to bring some tweaks. The Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6, features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, includes the in-display fingerprint sensor, and is powered by up to 8GB RAM. The Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card.

There's a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. The Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2, Realme X2 Price in India, Realme X2 Specifications, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More

Related Stories

Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. TRAI’s New MNP Process Goes Live: Here’s Everything You Need to Know
  6. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras
  7. WhatsApp Fixes a Critical Bug in Latest Beta for Android
  8. Realme Buds Air Teased to Come With AirPods-Like Touch Controls
  9. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Posts Strong Early Benchmark Numbers
  10. Redmi K30 Launched, Vivo V17 Unveiled in India, and More News This Week
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants, Colour Options Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. Samsung Galaxy S11+ Leak Suggests It May Not Include Five Rear Cameras, ‘Real’ Camera Setup Tipped
  3. Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Early Benchmark Numbers Show Promise, Pulls Ahead of Apple’s A13 Bionic
  4. Stars' Flares Can Kill Potential Life on Exoplanets: Study
  5. Google Warns Turkish Partners Over New Android Phones Amid Dispute
  6. Chrome 79 for Android Rollout Paused After Bug Wipes User Data in Some Apps
  7. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Vivo X30 Pro Alleged Specifications Leaked Hours Ahead of Official Launch
  9. PewDiePie to Take a Break From YouTube Next Year as He Feels ‘Very Tired’
  10. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Now on Sale via Amazon in India: Check Price, Offers, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.