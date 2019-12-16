Realme X2 is all set to make its India debut, however, ahead of the phone's official launch, the price, colour options, and storage variants have leaked. The Realme X2 phone was launched in China in September, and its big highlights include Snapdragon 730G processor, 64-megapixel quad camera setup, 32-megapixel selfie sensor, and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support.

Tipster Ishan Agarwal has shared the alleged price of the Realme X2 phone along with its sale details and RAM + storage options. Agarwal suggests that the Realme X2 will come in two RAM + storage configurations in India. It will be priced at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and at Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 12GB storage option.

The tipster also suggests that the first sale of the Realme X2 phone will be held on December 20 at 12pm (noon) IST. He has shared a picture what he claims was taken at the Realme X2 launch event rehearsal. The photo suggests sale offers including Jio benefits worth Rs. 11,500, no-cost EMI options, and Mobikwik cashback. As to the laked photo, the phone will be available in Pearl White, Pearl Blue, and Pearl Green colour options in India. It is important to note that these are leaked prices and the official details will be announced by Realme tomorrow.

Realme has been teasing the phone on Flipkart, suggesting availability on the e-commerce site. It should go on sale on Realme.com as well.

Realme X2 specifications

The Realme X2 has already been launched in China in September. The India variant should sport the same specifications as the China variant, unless the company decides to bring some tweaks. The Realme X2 runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6, features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display, includes the in-display fingerprint sensor, and is powered by up to 8GB RAM. The Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card.

There's a quad rear camera setup on the Realme X2 that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. The Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

