Technology News
loading

Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant.

By | Updated: 24 September 2019 10:45 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X2 comes with a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display

Highlights
  • Realme X2 is currently available for pre-orders in China
  • Realme has offered 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology
  • Realme X2 is expected to debut in India as Realme XT 730G

Realme X2 has been formally launched in China days after being a part of various teasers. The new Realme phone, which isn't a successor to the Realme X but a new variant of the Realme XT that was launched in India earlier this month, sports a quad camera setup at the back that houses a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme X2 also flaunts a full-HD+ Super AMOLED display that includes an in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, the smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, which is specifically designed to deliver enhanced gaming experiences. The Realme X2 additionally includes VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that is claimed to enable a faster charging experience than the VOOC 3.0 technology featured on the Realme XT.

Realme X2 price

The Realme X2 price in China starts at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 15,900) for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant. There is also the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option that carries a price tag of CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 18,900). The phone comes in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options and is currently available for pre-orders through the Realme website in China. Moreover, Realme is offering a discount of CNY 100 (roughly Rs. 1,000) to customers ordering the Realme X2 between September 24 and September 26.

It is unclear whether the Realme X2 will hit global markets. However, the smartphone will debut in India as the Realme XT 730G sometime in December.

To recall, the Realme XT 730G was announced back at the time of the Realme XT launch in the Indian market earlier this month.

Realme X2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone comes with a Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection and includes the in-display fingerprint sensor. Under the hood, it has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 sports the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. To support selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Both rear and front sensors also have EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for videos.

The Realme X2 has 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

Sensors on the Realme X2 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology that Oppo unveiled last week.

Besides, the Realme X2 measures 158.7x75.2x8.6mm and weighs 182 grams.

Realme X2

Realme X2

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X2 price in India, Realme X2 specifications, Realme X2, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
The Batman: Jonah Hill, Jeffrey Wright Said to Be in Talks to Be Cast as a Villain and Gordon
Facebook to Buy Brain Science Startup CTRL-labs, Deal Said to Be Worth $1 Billion
Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A20s With Triple Rear Cameras, 4,000mAh Battery Launched
  2. OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone XR, and Others to Get Discounts During Amazon Sale
  3. Man Credits Apple Watch for Saving His Father's Life
  4. Realme X2 Goes Official With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras
  5. Vivo U10 Key Specifications Revealed Ahead of Tomorrow's Launch
  6. Asus ROG Phone 2 With Snapdragon 855+ SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India
  7. Google Launches App, Game Subscription to Take on Apple Arcade
  8. iPhone 11 Can Be Availed for an Effective Price of Rs. 39,300: Here's How
  9. Beware: Malware Found Hiding in Fake Income Tax Department Emails
  10. Realme X2 Specifications Teased Ahead of Official Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Will Start Transcribing Audio Recordings Again
  2. Xiaomi Announces Diwali With Mi Sale: Redmi K20 Pro for Re.1; Price Cuts on Redmi Note 7 Pro, Mi TVs, Mi Band 3, More
  3. Vivo U10 With Snapdragon 665 SoC Launching in India Today: Live Updates
  4. Redmi K20 Pro Starts Receiving Stable Android 10-Based MIUI 10 Update in India: Reports
  5. Facebook to Buy Brain Science Startup CTRL-labs, Deal Said to Be Worth $1 Billion
  6. Realme X2 With Snapdragon 730G SoC, Quad Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. The Batman: Jonah Hill, Jeffrey Wright Said to Be in Talks to Be Cast as a Villain and Gordon
  8. Corporate Tax Cut to Boost Smartphone Manufacturing in India: Executives
  9. Apple to Make New Mac Pro PCs in US After Some Tariff Exemptions
  10. Vivo U10 India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.