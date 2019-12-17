Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air are all set to launch today. The Realme X2 phone was launched in China in September, and now it is set to make its India debut. Key features of the phone include a 64-megapixel quad camera setup, a Snapdragon 730G processor, and 4,000mAh battery with VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge support. Realme Buds Air, the company's first truly wireless earbuds, are touted to be heavily inspired by Apple's Airpods, and teaser posters have revealed three colour options – Yellow, Black, and White.

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air launch live stream, timing

The Realme launch event will begin at 12.30pm IST today. The event will be live streamed for users on YouTube, and the company should offer all details regarding pricing and availability of the two devices. You can see the event live in the embedded video below:

Realme X2, Realme Buds Air price in India (expected)

A recent leak by tipster Ishan Agarwal, suggests that the Realme X2 will be priced in India at Rs. 19,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option, and Rs. 20,999 for the 8GB RAM + 12GB storage option. If this is true, this will be the first phone that is priced under Rs. 20,000, to launch with the Snapdragon 730G SoC. The tipster also suggests that the first sale of the Realme X2 phone will be held on December 20 at 12 noon IST. We ought to mention that you must take these details with a pinch of salt, until Realme makes it all official today.

Realme has been teasing the phone on Flipkart, suggesting availability on the e-commerce site. It should go on sale on Realme.com as well. The Realme X2 phone was launched in Pearl Blue and Pearl White colour options in China, and it should arrive in the same options in India as well. However, Realme is known to make tweaks to its phones in different markets, and it could do the same with Realme X2. The phone may launch in India in different colour options, and it could arrive with different specifications as well.

Realme Buds Air price details are yet to be announced officially, but a leaked specifications list and a brief Flipkart listing suggested that it could be set at Rs. 4,999. The earbuds will be first available through an early, “Hate-to-Wait” sale that will begin at 2pm today. Realme will host the early sale through its website and Flipkart. Furthermore, the sale will take place soon after the official launch.

Realme X2 specifications

As mentioned, the Realme X2 has already been launched in China in September, and the phone is all set to launch in India today. If the India variant is identical to the China variant, then we can expect Realme X2 to run on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 on top and feature a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.9 percent screen-to-body ratio, and a waterdrop-style notch. The smartphone's other specifications will include Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the front and in-display fingerprint sensor.

Under the hood, it will have Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with 6GB and 8GB LPDDR4X RAM options. Additionally, Realme X2 packs 64GB and 128GB of onboard UFS 2.1 storage options that both are expandable via a dedicated microSD card.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 comes with the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary Samsung GW1 sensor with a six-piece f/1.8 lens. The setup also includes an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with a wide-angle (119-degree) f/2.25 lens, 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel sensor for 4cm macro shots. To support selfies, the Realme X2 has a 32-megapixel sensor at the front. Both rear and front sensors also have EIS (electronic image stabilisation) support for videos.

Connectivity options include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors on the Realme X2 include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Realme Buds Air features

Realme started teasing the Buds Air wireless earbuds starting earlier this month. The earbuds will arrive in three colour options – White, Yellow, and Black - and the design of the newly teased Realme Buds Air is similar to the AirPods. The company has teased that the wireless earbuds to sport a 12mm Bass boost driver, Bluetooth v5.0 support, and an instant auto-connection feature that just requires the user to open the case. The buds also come with intelligent touch controls to manage music and calls, and support for Google Assistant.

Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging

CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme Buds Air will come with wireless charging support, and can be charged using any Qi-standard wireless charger. The supplied charging case will have a green LED that will serve as an indicator on the front face, and what appears to be a circular button below it. Realme Buds Air will support wireless charging out of the box, which means users won't have to separately purchase a wireless charging-compatible case. A teaser video was also released recently, revealing key design details of the earbuds.

As per leaks, the earbuds are said to have dual microphones along with electronic noise cancellation technology to reduce ambient noise while making phone calls. Features such as wear detection, touch control, and a low latency gaming mode will be included. The earbuds are expected to pack USB Type-C port for wired charging and offer 17 hours of battery life.

