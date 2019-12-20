Realme X2 to go on first sale in India today. The new Realme phone, which is the successor to the highly popular Realme X, will be available for purchase through the Realme India's website as well as Flipkart. The first sale will go live at 12pm (noon) IST today. Key highlights of the Realme X2 include quad rear cameras along with a 64-megapixel primary sensor, 30W fast charging support, and a 19.5:9 Super AMOLED display. The Realme X2 presently runs Android Pie but is upgradable to Android 10. Moreover, the smartphone competes against the likes of Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy M30s.

Realme X2 price in India, sale offers

The Realme X2 price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 128GB storage option carries a price tag of Rs. 18,999. The smartphone also has the top-of-the-line 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model that is priced at Rs. 19,999. All three variants come in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options and will go on sale through Flipkart and Realme.com online store at 12pm IST.

Sale offers on the Realme X2 include a Rs. 1,500 instant discount that is applicable for purchases made through Flipkart using ICICI credit cards. Further, customers on Flipkart can also avail no-cost EMI options for up to six months using all major bank cards. Realme is also touted to offer 100 customers a chance to win the Realme X2 for free during the first sale.

Customers purchasing the Realme X2 through the Realme.com online store are entitled to receive 10 percent SuperCash of up to Rs. 1,000 and a cashback of up to Rs. 500 that both can be used on MobiKwik. There are also no-cost EMI options by Bajaj Finserv and an additional exchange discount worth Rs. 500 via Cashify.

The Realme X2 is also bundled with Jio offer benefits worth up to Rs. 11,500. Jio users will also get additional 2GB data per day for 12 recharges on Rs. 349 plan -- along with coupon benefits worth Rs. 5,500.

Realme is also offering other benefits such as 30 percent discount (up to Rs. 500) on the fresh stocks available at Crocs stores, Rs. 2,000 or 20 percent discount on Zoomcar, and benefits worth Rs. 3,000 on Cleartrip.com.

Realme X2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top. The smartphone is also upgradable to ColorOS 7 based on Android 10 that is scheduled to release in March next year. Further, there is a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display that has a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, waterdrop-style notch, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X2 flaunts the quad rear camera setup that houses the 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens, coupled with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel sensor along with a macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the Realme phone has a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front along with an f/2.0 lens.

The Realme X2 comes with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB). Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone also houses an array of sensors that include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. Besides, there is a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

