Realme X2, successor to the well-received Realme X, was launched in India earlier this week, and now, the phone is all set to go on sale in the country. The first Realme X2 sale in India will be conducted tomorrow via Realme India's official website and Flipkart with some offers in tow. As for the phone itself, the Realme X2 packs quad rear cameras highlighted by a 64-megapixel main shooter. It draws power from the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 SoC and comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Realme X2 price in India, availability, and offers

The Realme X2 starts at Rs. 16,999 for its base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant in India, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration will set buyers back by Rs. 18,999. The top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of Realme's latest phone carries a price tag of Rs. 19,999. The Realme X2 comes in Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White colour options, and will be available via Flipkart and Realme India online store tomorrow. The sale will kick off at 12 noon (IST) on the aforementioned platforms.

Sale offers on the Realme X2 include flat Rs. 1,500 discount on ICICI Bank credit card, MobiKwik benefits up to Rs. 1,500, no-cost EMIs up to 6 months, and Jio benefits up to Rs. 11,500. An additional exchange discount worth Rs. 500 from Cashify is also on the table.

Realme X2 specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 boots Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.1 on top, and is set to receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in March next year. It packs a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio, a waterdrop notch, and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. It draws power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM.

Realme X2's quad rear camera setup includes a 64-megapixel main shooter with an f/1.8 lens, accompanied by an 8-megapixel wide-angle snapper with an f/2.25 lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front is a 32-megapixel camera with an f/2.0 lens for facilitating selfies and video calls. The latest Realme offering packs up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage that can further be expanded via a microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors onboard include an accelerometer, ambient light, gyroscope, magnetometer, and a proximity sensor. The phone comes equipped with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology