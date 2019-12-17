Technology News
loading

Realme X2 to Get Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in March Next Year

Realme X2 Pro users in India will also get the ColorOS 7 update in March 2020.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 16:14 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X2 to Get Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in March Next Year

Realme X2 was launched in India earlier today starting at Rs. 16,999

Highlights
  • Realme X2 users in India will get ColorOS 7 update in March 2020
  • ColorOS 7 update will be rolled out in April for Realme X2 in China
  • Realme X2 was launched in India running Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.1

Realme will begin the rollout of ColorOS 7 update starting January next year, and has already revealed the update roadmap for its user base in India. The company has now tweaked the roadmap and has included its latest smartphone - the Realme X2. As per Realme's new roadmap, the Realme X2 will get the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India in March next year. Moreover, the company has also revealed that Realme X2 users in China will receive the ColorOS 7 update in April 2020, alongside the Realme X2 Pro.

Following the launch of Realme X2 in India earlier today, Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted a slightly modified ColorOS 7 rollout schedule. The company's new roadmap reveals that the Realme X2 will get the ColorOS 7 update in March next year for users in India. March is also when the Realme X2 Pro users in India will receive the ColorOS 7 update.

Realme has also announced the update roadmap for its users in China. The ColorOS 7 update for the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users will be released in April next year for users in China. Coming back to ColorOS 7 rollout plan for India, Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT will be the first two phones to receive ColorOS 7 starting in January 2020. The Realme X and Realme 5 Pro will be updated to ColorOS 7 in February.

The Realme 3 and Realme 3i will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in April, while the Realme 5 and Realme 5s will receive the software upgrade in May. The last phase of the rollout schedule includes the Realme 2 Pro as it will be updated in June, while ColorOS 7 update for the Realme C2 will be rolled out at some point in Q3 2020

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2, ColorOS 7, Android 10
Nadeem Sarwar Aside from dreaming about technology, Nadeem likes to get bamboozled by history and ponder about his avatars in alternate dimensions. More
Japan to Tighten Screws on Facebook, Google, Other Tech Giants to Ensure Transparency
Realme X50 5G Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 30W Fast Charging Support

Related Stories

Realme X2 to Get Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in March Next Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air Truly Wireless Earbuds Launched in India
  2. BSNL Reduces Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: All Details
  3. Chandrayaan-2: Space Failure Part of Big Game, NASA-JPL CTO Says
  4. BSNL’s New Rs. 96, Rs. 236 Prepaid Plans Offer 10GB of Daily 4G Data: Report
  5. Realme X2 With Quad Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 730G SoC Launched in India
  6. Vivo V17 Review
  7. Realme X2 Price in India, Storage Variants Leaked Ahead of Launch
  8. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  9. Vivo Funtouch OS 10 Update Rollout Roadmap Announced, Begins February 2020
  10. Vivo X30, Vivo X30 Pro With 64-Megapixel Camera, Exynos 980 SoC Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S11 Tipped to Feature 9-to-1 Bayer Sensor on Its 108-Megapixel Camera
  2. BSNL Revises Validity of Rs. 118, Rs. 187, Rs. 399 Prepaid Plans: Everything You Need to Know
  3. Realme X50 5G Tipped to Feature 64-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Setup, 30W Fast Charging Support
  4. Realme X2 to Get Android 10-Based ColorOS 7 Update in March Next Year
  5. Japan to Tighten Screws on Facebook, Google, Other Tech Giants to Ensure Transparency
  6. Samsung Galaxy S10+ 6GB RAM Variant Spotted on TENAA, Tipping Imminent Launch
  7. OnePlus to Reveal ‘Concept One’ at CES 2020, Its First Concept Smartphone
  8. Apple Arcade Adds New Annual Subscription Plan for Rs. 999 in India
  9. Samsung Board Chairman Jailed on Union-Busting Charge
  10. Apple, Tesla Among Companies Accused of Aiding Child Labour in DR Congo
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.