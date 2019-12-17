Realme will begin the rollout of ColorOS 7 update starting January next year, and has already revealed the update roadmap for its user base in India. The company has now tweaked the roadmap and has included its latest smartphone - the Realme X2. As per Realme's new roadmap, the Realme X2 will get the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in India in March next year. Moreover, the company has also revealed that Realme X2 users in China will receive the ColorOS 7 update in April 2020, alongside the Realme X2 Pro.

Following the launch of Realme X2 in India earlier today, Realme Mobiles CEO Madhav Sheth tweeted a slightly modified ColorOS 7 rollout schedule. The company's new roadmap reveals that the Realme X2 will get the ColorOS 7 update in March next year for users in India. March is also when the Realme X2 Pro users in India will receive the ColorOS 7 update.

Realme has also announced the update roadmap for its users in China. The ColorOS 7 update for the Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro users will be released in April next year for users in China. Coming back to ColorOS 7 rollout plan for India, Realme 3 Pro and Realme XT will be the first two phones to receive ColorOS 7 starting in January 2020. The Realme X and Realme 5 Pro will be updated to ColorOS 7 in February.

The Realme 3 and Realme 3i will receive the Android 10-based ColorOS 7 update in April, while the Realme 5 and Realme 5s will receive the software upgrade in May. The last phase of the rollout schedule includes the Realme 2 Pro as it will be updated in June, while ColorOS 7 update for the Realme C2 will be rolled out at some point in Q3 2020