Realme X2 is making its India debut, over four months after the company teased it as Realme XT 730G in the country. The company seemingly decided to keep the Realme X2 branding that it had originally introduced at the time of the phone's China launch. As the phone's original name suggests, Realme X2 comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC. It also packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup and a Super AMOLED screen. In addition to the Realme X2, the company will introduce the Realme Buds Air, its first truly wireless earbuds.

Realme is hosting a press event in New Delhi today where it will be launching the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air. The event will kick off at 12:30pm and as always, Gadgets 360 will bring you all the updates from the launch. We have also embedded the launch live stream below in case you want to keep track of the event yourself.

Realme X2 price in India (expected)

If a leaked image, purportedly from Realme launch event rehearsal is any indication, Realme X2 is going to retail starting at Rs. 19,999 in the country. It will be offered in two storage variants, with the high-end variant selling for Rs. 20,999. Since, Realme is yet to officially announce the price, take this leak with the pinch of salt as the company may have surprises in store.

Realme Buds Air price in India (expected)

Like Realme X2, the Realme Buds Air price is also been leaked, thanks to an alleged Flipkart listing that went live prematurely. The listing indicated that these wireless earbuds from Realme will sell for Rs. 4,999. Realme has already teased the Buds Air will go on sale later today for the first time in the country.

Realme X2 specifications

If the China variant specifications of the Realme X2 are any indication, we can expect to see a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display, Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 7 on top. The phone, as we mentioned earlier, is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It is likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot.

Among other specifications, the phone will include a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Realme X2 will include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.