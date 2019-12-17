Technology News
Realme X2 India Launch Today, Realme Buds Air to Debut as Well: Live Updates

Realme X2 that was originally known as Realme XT 730G in India, comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC.

By | Updated: 17 December 2019 11:14 IST
Realme X2 price is rumoured to start at Rs. 19,999 in India

Highlights
  • Realme X2 packs a 64-megapixel primary camera
  • The Realme phone also includes a 32-megapixel selfie shooter
  • Realme Buds Air price is tipped to be Rs. 4,999

Realme X2 is making its India debut, over four months after the company teased it as Realme XT 730G in the country. The company seemingly decided to keep the Realme X2 branding that it had originally introduced at the time of the phone's China launch. As the phone's original name suggests, Realme X2 comes with Qualcomm's octa-core Snapdragon 730G SoC. It also packs a 64-megapixel quad camera setup and a Super AMOLED screen. In addition to the Realme X2, the company will introduce the Realme Buds Air, its first truly wireless earbuds.

Realme is hosting a press event in New Delhi today where it will be launching the Realme X2 and Realme Buds Air. The event will kick off at 12:30pm and as always, Gadgets 360 will bring you all the updates from the launch. We have also embedded the launch live stream below in case you want to keep track of the event yourself.

Realme X2 price in India (expected)

If a leaked image, purportedly from Realme launch event rehearsal is any indication, Realme X2 is going to retail starting at Rs. 19,999 in the country. It will be offered in two storage variants, with the high-end variant selling for Rs. 20,999. Since, Realme is yet to officially announce the price, take this leak with the pinch of salt as the company may have surprises in store.

Realme Buds Air price in India (expected)

Like Realme X2, the Realme Buds Air price is also been leaked, thanks to an alleged Flipkart listing that went live prematurely. The listing indicated that these wireless earbuds from Realme will sell for Rs. 4,999. Realme has already teased the Buds Air will go on sale later today for the first time in the country.

Realme X2 specifications

If the China variant specifications of the Realme X2 are any indication, we can expect to see a 6.4-inch Super AMOLED full-HD+ display, Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 7 on top. The phone, as we mentioned earlier, is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC. It is likely to be paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage with a microSD card slot.

Among other specifications, the phone will include a quad rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, the Realme X2 will include a 32-megapixel selfie shooter.

Display6.40-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera32-megapixel
Rear Camera64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM4GB
Storage64GB
Battery Capacity4000mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Realme X2, Realme XT 730G, Realme Buds Air
Redmi 7A Starts Receiving MIUI 11 Global Stable Update in India, Xiaomi Confirms

Realme X2 India Launch Today, Realme Buds Air to Debut as Well: Live Updates
