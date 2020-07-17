Technology News
Realme X2 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on July 21

Realme X2 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme India site on Tuesday, July 21.

By Jagmeet Singh | Updated: 17 July 2020 16:44 IST
Realme X2 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on July 21

Realme X2 was launched in India in December last year

Highlights
  • Realme X2 was up until now available in up to 128GB storage option
  • The smartphone will be available for purchase from 8pm on July 21
  • Realme X2 comes in 6GB and 8GB RAM options

Realme X2 has received a 256GB storage variant with 8GB RAM option in India, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth revealed through his Twitter account. The new variant will sit alongside the existing 64GB and 128GB storage variants. The Realme X2 was launched in the country in December last year. The smartphone comes with the gaming-focussed Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC and includes a quad rear camera setup. The Realme X2 also features the Dolby Atmos surround sound technology.

Madhav Sheth tweeted that the Realme X2 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme India site at 8pm on Tuesday, July 21. However, he didn't provide any pricing details of the new variant.

The new Realme X2 variant comes just days after the company brought the Realme 6 in 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model to the Indian market. That option went on sale earlier on Friday.

Realme X2 price in India

Although the pricing of the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is yet to be announced, the Realme X2 price in India starts at Rs. 17,999 for the base, 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model. The phone also comes in the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant at Rs. 19,999 and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at Rs. 20,999.

As mentioned, the Realme X2 was launched in the country in December. The phone competes against the likes of the Redmi Note 8 Pro and Vivo S1 Pro.

Realme X2 specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X2 runs on Android 10 with Realme UI on top and features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) Super AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. Under the hood, the phone has the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G SoC, coupled with Adreno 618 GPU and up to 8GB RAM. There is the quad rear camera setup that comprises a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 lens and 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.25 super-wide-angle lens. The camera setup also includes a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens.

For selfies, the Realme X2 comes with a 32-megapixel camera sensor at the front, along with an f/2.0 lens. The phone includes up to 256GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

Connectivity options on the Realme X2 include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Besides, the phone packs a 4,000mAh battery that supports 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology.

Is Redmi Note 9 Pro Max the best affordable camera phone in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Realme X2 With 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage to Go on Sale in India on July 21
