  Realme X, Realme X Lite With Dual Rear Cameras, ColorOS 6.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X, Realme X Lite With Dual Rear Cameras, ColorOS 6.0 Launched: Price, Specifications

Realme X price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) in China, Realme X Lite starts at CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300)

By | Updated: 16 May 2019 10:03 IST
Realme X India launch will happen soon, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth confirmed on Twitter

Highlights
  • Realme X sports a gradient finish on the back
  • The new Realme phone also comes with 48-megapixel primary camera
  • Realme X Lite is the same phone as Realme 3 Pro

Realme X is official. Realme on Wednesday formally marked its arrival in the Chinese market with the launch of the new Realme X smartphone. It is the first smartphone from the company to sport a pop-up selfie camera. The phone also comes with a glass back featuring a gradient finish in ‘S' shaped curve and an in-display fingerprint sensor. Realme also unveiled the new Realme X Lite smartphone, which is essentially a rebranded version of Realme 3 Pro smartphone. Realme 3 Pro was launched in India last month.

Realme X, Realme X Lite price, pre-orders

The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

The Realme X will be offered in White and Blue colours with gradient finish. Realme will also a special Naoto Fukasawa collection of the phone with finishes similar to onion and garlic peels and 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage. The Naoto Fukasawa collection will carry a slightly higher price tag – CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

The Realme X Lite has been priced starting CNY 1,199 (roughly Rs. 12,300) in China for the 4GB + 64GB variant. The 6GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB variants will retail at CNY 1,299 (roughly Rs. 13,300) and CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) respectively. The Realme X Lite India variant is the Realme 3 Pro, as we mentioned earlier, and its price in India starts at Rs. 13,999.

According to Realme, the Realme X and Realme X Lite are now on pre-order in China via Realme store, JD.com, T-mall, and Suning .com. The phones will go on sale next week. The first sale is scheduled at 10am local time on May 20.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed that the Realme X will be coming to India soon. He did not share an exact release date but we expect to see an official announcement soon. 

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The phone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 5, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme X will pack a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front in a pop-up module.

The phone also comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Other specifications of the smartphone include USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS. The dimensions of the phone 161.2x76.9x9.4mm and it weighs 191 grams.

Realme X Lite specifications

The Realme X Lite is the same smartphone that was launched as Realme 3 Pro in India. This dual-SIM (Nano) smartphone runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. It packs a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. Like Realme X, the Lite version is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 6GB of RAM.

realme x lite realme

Realme X Lite is the China variant of the Realme 3 Pro

In terms of the camera capabilities, there is a dual camera setup on the back of the Realme X Lite as well, which includes a 16-megapixel primary camera with f/1.7 aperture and a 5-megapixel secondary camera with f/2.4 aperture. On the front, the phone packs a 25-megapixel selfie snapper with f/2.0 aperture.

Among other specifications, Realme X Lite comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, up to 128GB of onboard storage, a microSD card slot, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, 4G LTE, and a micro-USB port.

The phone also includes a 4,045mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging. The dimensions of the phone are 156.8x74.2x8.3 mm and it weighs 172 grams.

