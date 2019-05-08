Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition are set to launch in China next week, on May 15. The phones have now been spotted on Chinese regulator TENAA's website revealing all specifications, and leaving very little to the imagination. Furthermore, the company has also confirmed that the Realme X will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor has been quite popular in many mid-range phones these days. The TENAA listing suggests that the phone will sport a 6.5-inch notch-less display, an in-display fingerprint sensor, and a 3,680mAh battery. The Realme X Youth Edition, on the other hand, will come with 6.3-inch screen and up to 6GB of RAM.

Realme has been posting regular teasers on Weibo running up to the launch, and the recent one confirms that the Realme X will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The sensor will be equipped with a large f/1.7 aperture and will offer super night scene mode. Realme recently also confirmed that the Realme X will sport a pop-up selfie sensor and have 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. To recall, the Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition (aka Realme X Lite) are set to launch in China on May 15.

The Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition were also spotted on TENAA. The photos suggest that the Realme X will sport a notch-less display, a dual rear camera setup at the back, a gradient back panel, and an in-display fingerprint scanner. The Realme X Youth Edition is seen to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top edge, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme 3 specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Realme X is listed to run on Android Pie based Color OS 6.0 OS, and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is listed with model number RMX1901and it is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed at 64GB.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Realme X will feature a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear sensors, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor. It will be available in Black-Blue, and White colour options in China. It is listed to pack a 3,680mAh battery.

Realme X Youth Edition specifications (expected)

Coming to the Realme X Youth Edition, the phone is listed with model number RMX1851, and it features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) IPS LCD display. The phone will come in 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage options.

Realme X Youth Edition

Photo Credit: TENAA

It is listed to come with 16-megapixel and 5-megapixel dual rear cameras and a 25-megapixel selfie sensor as well. The phone is listed to pack a 3,960mAh battery, and will launch in China in Nitro Blue and Electro-optic Violet colour options. These specifications reinstate faith that the Realme X Youth Edition is nothing but the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro.