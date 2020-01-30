Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms

Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms

Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed that both the Realme X and Realme Pro series are entitled for two major Android updates, and that they will receive Android 11 as well.

By | Updated: 30 January 2020 12:58 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms

Realme XT received the Android 10 update this month

Highlights
  • Android 11 update will not be rolled out to Realme C1, Realme U1 phones
  • Realme X2 Pro, Realme 5 Pro phones will get the Android 11 update
  • Francis Wang confirms that the Realme 3 Pro will also receive next update

In the latest #AskMadhav episode, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that phones will get at least one major Android update and security patches for two years. Hearing this, users took to Twitter to confirm whether the Realme X and Realme Pro series will get the Android 11 update or not. To this, Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed that both the Realme X series and Realme Pro series are entitled for two major Android updates, and that they will receive Android 11 as well.

Wang replied to users' queries on Twitter to clear all the confusion regarding software updates. He confirmed that the Realme X series of phones will get the Android 11 update as well – which means that the Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2, Realme XT, and Realme X phones will receive two major Android updates. Realme XT has already started receiving the Android 10 update, and the Realme X phone is slated to receive the update next month. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro phones will receive the update in March 2020. These phones are now confirmed to receive Android 11 updates as well.

To this confirmation, another user asserted that the Pro series should also get two major Android updates, given that the Realme 2 Pro got two major updates. To this, Wang conceded and said, “Haha. Ok ok. Agree. Confirmed for Pro series. We try our best not to miss any.” If this vague confirmation holds any weight, we can assume that the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro will also receive the Android 11 update in the future.

As for the Android 10 update, the Realme 3 Pro has already started to receive the update, while the Realme 5 Pro is slated to receive it in February. Other phones like the Realme 3 and Realme 3i will receive the update in April, and the Realme 5 and Realme 5s will receive the update in May. The Realme 2 Pro is expected to receive the update in June, while the [Realme C2](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-c2-13026 will receive it sometime in Q3 2020.

To recall, the confusion began because Sheth said in his AskMadhav episode that Realme phones will receive at least one major Android update. Wang notes that this was applicable to phones like Realme 1, Realme C1, and Realme U1, and not the X series and Pro series of phones.

Realme X2 Pro

Realme X2 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium build quality and design
  • Stereo speakers sound good
  • Smooth app, gaming performance
  • Good battery life, super-fast charging
  • Vivid 90Hz display
  • Bad
  • Heats up under load
  • Low-light video quality isn’t great
Read detailed Realme X2 Pro review
Display 6.50-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Realme X2

Realme X2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build quality
  • Good cameras
  • Very fast charging
  • Smooth gaming performance
  • Bad
  • Low-light video recording could be better
Read detailed Realme X2 review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme XT

Realme XT

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium looks, good build
  • Good set of cameras
  • Strong overall performance
  • Good battery life, quick charging
  • Bad
  • Camera app lacks some basic features
Read detailed Realme XT review
Display 6.40-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3765mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 3 Pro

Realme 3 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful and efficient SoC
  • Very good battery life
  • Cameras fare well under good light
  • Bundled fast charger
  • Bad
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Laminated back scuffs easily
  • No USB Type-C port
Read detailed Realme 3 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 25-megapixel
Rear Camera 16-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4045mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Realme 5 Pro

Realme 5 Pro

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Looks good, easy to handle
  • Strong overall performance
  • Impressive photo quality in daylight
  • Very fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average battery life
  • Camera app UI needs improvement
Read detailed Realme 5 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 712
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 64GB
Battery Capacity 4035mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme XT, REalme X, REalme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro, Android 11, Francis Wang
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
Two Defunct Satellites Narrowly Miss Collision, Averting Massive Debris Cloud

Related Stories

Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
Comment
Read in: தமிழ்
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 Pro Cameras Score 84 in DxOMark’s Camera Test
  2. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  3. Realme C3 Design, Specifications Teased on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  4. Asus VivoBook S15 (S532F) With ScreenPad 2.0 Review
  5. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  6. Samsung Galaxy A51 With Quad Rear Cameras, Android 10 Launched in India
  7. Poco X2 Launch Next Week: Everything We Know Right Now
  8. Samsung Galaxy A51 to Launch in India on January 29: All You Need to Know
  9. Motorola Seems to Have 'Blackjack' Phone in the Works
  10. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
#Latest Stories
  1. Sun's Surface Seen in Remarkable New Detail in Fresh Images From Solar Telescope
  2. Moto G Stylus Said to Be the Name of Rumoured Motorola Phone With a Stylus Pen
  3. Two Defunct Satellites Narrowly Miss Collision, Averting Massive Debris Cloud
  4. Realme X, Realme XT, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 5 Pro to Get Android 11 Update, CMO Confirms
  5. Oppo Smartwatch Teased in Official Photo by VP Brian Shen
  6. WhatsApp Pay to Be Rolled Out in More Countries in Next 6 Months, Says Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg
  7. Poco X2 Live Images Leak, Suggest Similarities With Redmi K30
  8. 4.7-Inch iPhone, Refreshed iPad Pro, Apple Wireless Charging Pad, and More Expected in H1 2020: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Huawei Denies German Report It Colluded With Chinese Intelligence
  10. Apple's iPhone Strength Is Back and Analysts Say It Is Here to Stay
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.