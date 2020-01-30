In the latest #AskMadhav episode, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth said that phones will get at least one major Android update and security patches for two years. Hearing this, users took to Twitter to confirm whether the Realme X and Realme Pro series will get the Android 11 update or not. To this, Realme India CMO Francis Wang confirmed that both the Realme X series and Realme Pro series are entitled for two major Android updates, and that they will receive Android 11 as well.

Wang replied to users' queries on Twitter to clear all the confusion regarding software updates. He confirmed that the Realme X series of phones will get the Android 11 update as well – which means that the Realme X2 Pro, Realme X2, Realme XT, and Realme X phones will receive two major Android updates. Realme XT has already started receiving the Android 10 update, and the Realme X phone is slated to receive the update next month. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro phones will receive the update in March 2020. These phones are now confirmed to receive Android 11 updates as well.

To this confirmation, another user asserted that the Pro series should also get two major Android updates, given that the Realme 2 Pro got two major updates. To this, Wang conceded and said, “Haha. Ok ok. Agree. Confirmed for Pro series. We try our best not to miss any.” If this vague confirmation holds any weight, we can assume that the Realme 3 Pro and Realme 5 Pro will also receive the Android 11 update in the future.

As for the Android 10 update, the Realme 3 Pro has already started to receive the update, while the Realme 5 Pro is slated to receive it in February. Other phones like the Realme 3 and Realme 3i will receive the update in April, and the Realme 5 and Realme 5s will receive the update in May. The Realme 2 Pro is expected to receive the update in June, while the [Realme C2](https://gadgets.ndtv.com/realme-c2-13026 will receive it sometime in Q3 2020.

To recall, the confusion began because Sheth said in his AskMadhav episode that Realme phones will receive at least one major Android update. Wang notes that this was applicable to phones like Realme 1, Realme C1, and Realme U1, and not the X series and Pro series of phones.