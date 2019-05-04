Technology News

Realme X Purportedly Appears in a YouTube Video Ahead of Official Launch

Realme X is believed to be the company's new flagship with a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

By | Updated: 4 May 2019 18:51 IST
Photo Credit: YouTube/ Ben's Gadget Reviews

Realme X appears to have a gradient back with black and blue colour combination

Highlights
  • Realme X has been spotted in a YouTube video with a dual rear camera
  • The video essentially covers the review of Chuwi Aerobook
  • Its narrator doesn't give any details around Realme X

Realme X has purportedly made its appearance in a YouTube video just days ahead of its official launch. The video appearance comes after the Realme X was reported to have received BIS certification in India. Notably, the new Realme phone is rumoured to arrive in China on May 15 alongside the Realme X Lite, which recently debuted on India as the Realme 3 Pro. The Realme X is so far tipped as the new flagship model in the range with a pop-up selfie camera module, notch-less display, in-display fingerprint sensor, and a Snapdragon 730 SoC.

The YouTube video, which covers the review of Chinese laptop Chuwi Aerobook posted by channel Ben's Gadget Reviews, gives a glimpse at the design of a new Realme phone. This is believed to be the rumoured Realme X. The video shows the smartphone from its back that has a gradient finish -- with a combination of black and blue colours.

If we zoom in to the phone appears in the video, it has a dual rear camera setup with an LED flash module just below the two image sensors. This gives a hint at the Realme X that is said to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor along with a 5-megapixel depth sensor.

The phone spotted in the video also has a Realme logo and suggests the absence of a generic fingerprint sensor. Notably, the Realme X is rumoured to come with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

It is worth mentioning here that the narrator in the video doesn't give confirmation around the presence of the Realme X. Thus, the handset seen in the video might be an early prototype or a testing unit.

 

Slashleaks first reported the purported appearance of the Realme X in the YouTube video. We weren't able to independently verify the handset. It is, therefore, safe to take the news with a pinch of salt.

As we mentioned, the Realme X is speculated to launch in China alongside the Realme X Lite on May 15. The smartphone also reportedly spotted getting BIS certification that could be a hint of its India launch.

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme
