Technology News
loading

Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More

The new update weighs at 2.79GB and brings the latest version of ColorOS 6 for the smartphone.

By Aman Rashid | Updated: 20 February 2020 19:52 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More

Realme X is offered in two colour options — Polar White and Space Blue

Highlights
  • Realme X getting a new software update in India
  • The Realme X update brings along the much-awaited VoWiFi support
  • This is a phased rollout and will be available to all the users very soon

Realme X has started receiving its February 2020 OTA update in India. The update weighs 2.79GB in size and bumps up the software version to RMX1901EX_11_A.12. Moreover, it brings the latest version of ColorOS 6 along with the February 2020 Android security patch. However, it should be noted that the new software is still based on Android Pie and not Android 10. To recap, Realme X was launched in the country in July, last year at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

According to the post on Realme's community forums, the company has announced that the Realme X is getting a new update for the month of February. As we mentioned above, this new update brings the latest version of ColorOS 6 for the smartphone along with the February 2020 Android security patch. Additionally, the new software has updated some third-party applications to the latest version, fixed some bugs and improved the overall system stability. Moreover, the update also brings support for Airtel and Jio VoWiFi calling feature.

Do note, that the new software update is a phased rollout and it will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will begin in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. And once, no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. However, if you can't wait for the OTA update to arrive on its own, then you can head over to this page and manually download the update for the Realme X.

Realme X price in India, specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 19,999. This smartphone comes in two colour options — Polar White and Space Blue.

The Realme X sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 8GB RAM, both of which have 128GB of onboard storage. On the software front, the phone runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Under the hood, there's a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

In the imaging department, the Realme X comes with dual-cameras at the back which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3765mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X, Android Security Patch, ColorOS 6, Android 9 Pie
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Samsung Patent Application Shows Waterfall Display, Tipped to Debut on Galaxy Note 20

Related Stories

Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Extraction: Chris Hemsworth Stars in Netflix Film From Avengers: Endgame Alums
  2. iQoo 3 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Launch Next Week
  3. Android 11 Developer Preview Released by Google: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme X50 Pro 5G Price in India Said to Be Around Rs. 50,000
  5. Vu 4K Cinema LED Android TV Review
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Foldable Phone Makes Its India Debut: All You Need to Know
  7. Samsung Galaxy M31 Price, Specifications Leaked Ahead of Official Launch
  8. Vivo Z6 5G With Snapdragon 765G SoC Launching Later This Month
  9. LG W10 Alpha Debuts With Waterdrop-Style Notch, 19:9 Display
  10. Samsung Galaxy A71 Said to Launch in India Today
#Latest Stories
  1. Irish Regulator Readies Draft Decisions in First Big Tech Privacy Probes
  2. Facebook Invests in Indian Education Startup Unacademy
  3. India Gains a Spot in Fixed Broadband Speed Rankings Globally in January 2020: Ookla
  4. Realme X Update Brings February 2020 Android Security Patch, VoWiFi Support, More
  5. Foxconn Says Cautiously Resuming China Output, Warns Coronavirus Will Hit Revenue
  6. Lenovo Warns of Coronavirus Challenges, Third-Quarter Profit Beats Expectations
  7. Samsung Patent Application Shows Waterfall Display, Tipped to Debut on Galaxy Note 20
  8. Samsung Galaxy Phone Users Puzzled by ‘Find My Mobile’ Push Notification, Company Says Was Unintentional
  9. Google Docs Autocorrect, Smart Compose Features Now Widely Available
  10. Microsoft Rolling Out New Optional Windows Updates Experience
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.