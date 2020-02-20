Realme X has started receiving its February 2020 OTA update in India. The update weighs 2.79GB in size and bumps up the software version to RMX1901EX_11_A.12. Moreover, it brings the latest version of ColorOS 6 along with the February 2020 Android security patch. However, it should be noted that the new software is still based on Android Pie and not Android 10. To recap, Realme X was launched in the country in July, last year at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage.

According to the post on Realme's community forums, the company has announced that the Realme X is getting a new update for the month of February. As we mentioned above, this new update brings the latest version of ColorOS 6 for the smartphone along with the February 2020 Android security patch. Additionally, the new software has updated some third-party applications to the latest version, fixed some bugs and improved the overall system stability. Moreover, the update also brings support for Airtel and Jio VoWiFi calling feature.

Do note, that the new software update is a phased rollout and it will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users initially. A broader rollout will begin in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. And once, no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. However, if you can't wait for the OTA update to arrive on its own, then you can head over to this page and manually download the update for the Realme X.

Realme X price in India, specifications

The dual-SIM (nano) Realme X was launched in India at a starting price of Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant was priced at Rs. 19,999. This smartphone comes in two colour options — Polar White and Space Blue.

The Realme X sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. This smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with either 4GB or 8GB RAM, both of which have 128GB of onboard storage. On the software front, the phone runs on ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie. Under the hood, there's a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging.

In the imaging department, the Realme X comes with dual-cameras at the back which includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with f/1.7 aperture, assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera with f/2.0 aperture.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode.

