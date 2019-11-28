Technology News
Realme X Gets Update in India That Brings Dark Mode Toggle, November Security Patch, More

Realme X’s latest update also enables the flash notification feature for incoming calls.

28 November 2019
Realme X Gets Update in India That Brings Dark Mode Toggle, November Security Patch, More

Realme X update also fixes the non-responsive screen issue after exiting a game

  • Realme X’s latest update carries the build number RMX1901EX_11.A.10
  • The stable update adds a dark mode toggle to the notification centre
  • Realme X users in India will receive the new update in a phased manner

Realme has begun the rollout of a new software update for the Realme X in India. The November 2019 OTA update, among a host of other tweaks, adds a dark mode toggle to the notification centre, a feature that has arrived on numerous Realme phones via updates over the past few weeks. The Realme X's latest update in India also enables the flash notification feature for incoming calls and fixes a wide range of system issues. Lastly, it also ups the security level on the Realme X by bringing the November Android security patch.

Realme announced the Realme X November update's rollout via a post on the official Realme community forum, adding that the OTA is being rolled out in a phased manner to make sure that there are no critical bugs. So, if you are a Realme X user in India and are yet to receive the update, wait for a few more days for it to arrive. You can check the update's availability by heading over to the software update section in the phone's Settings app. Alternatively, you can manually download the update file from the official Realme support page here.

Talking about the update changelog, it mentions the arrival of November security patch for the Realme X. As for new features, it adds the dark mode toggle to the notification centre, allowing users to quickly switch between dark and light mode. The update also adds the flash notification feature for incoming calls. Moreover, it has added a new feature that will let users go back to the launcher on tapping the blank area of the screen on the recent task interface.

The Realme X November 2019 OTA update carries the build number RMX1901EX_11.A.10 and also resolves a host of issues as well. For example, it addresses an issue with readability of content in the WhatsApp dialogue box when the dark mode was enabled. Moreover, another bug that caused the WeChat process to shut down when the dark mode was active has been quashed as well. A touchscreen issue that caused the screen to become non-responsive after closing a game has also been resolved. You can check out the complete changelog of Realme X's latest software update here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X Gets Update in India That Brings Dark Mode Toggle, November Security Patch, More
