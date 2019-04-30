Technology News

Realme X Tipped by CMO as Name of Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Notch-Less Display Smartphone

Looks like we will soon see a full-screen Realme phone.

By | Updated: 30 April 2019 13:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Tipped by CMO as Name of Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Notch-Less Display Smartphone

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Realme

Realme smartphone teased with pop-up selfie camera and notch-less display

Highlights
  • Realme X expected to arrive soon in China
  • The smartphone is teased to sport a notch-less display
  • No word on the official release date yet

Realme X may be the name of the pop-up selfie camera, notch-less display smartphone we saw teased earlier this week. As you probably recall, Realme teased the phone in a video on its Weibo account that was seen sporting a notch-less display and a centre aligned pop-up selfie camera. Now, a Weibo post of the company's CMO, Xu Qi, appears to have tipped the name of the new Realme smartphone, thanks to the social media platform revealing which phone the post was shared from.

According to Xu Qi's Weibo post, it can be seen that it is shared using a new Realme phone called the Realme X. When translated, the smartphone is described as “Realme X full screen dare to leapfrog” which coincides with the teaser video that was shared earlier this week by the company, showing a phone with a full-screen display without any notch. So, it looks likely that the teased smartphone in the video and the smartphone used for the Weibo post are the same and it will be releasing in China soon as the Realme X.

Speaking of the Realme X, the images of the smartphone had leaked a few days ago on TENAA. As previously reported, the dimensions of the smartphone were mentioned as 161.2x76x9.4mm, while the battery capacity would be a minimum of 3,680mAh. Up front, a large 6.5-inch display can be seen that has no-notch and it will likely carry a full-HD+ resolution. On the back, there's a dual camera setup with LED flash along with a gradient finish texture. Also, there's no fingerprint sensor present at the back, which as we reported earlier, could be swapped in favour of an in-display fingerprint solution.

Realme 3 Pro and Realme X are yet to get an official launch date for their release in China. With the certification listings and the teasers however, we can rest assured that the release is going to happen sooner rather than later.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme
Aman Rashid

Aman writes articles, shoots and hosts videos for Gadgets 360. One day he hopes to learn video editing and become an all-rounder. He loves sneakers and is a die-hard follower of wrestling. He follows a simple three-word mantra in life: Live, Laugh, Love.

More
Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition Registrations Begin in China; Teardown Showcases Periscope Lens, More
Realme X Tipped by CMO as Name of Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Notch-Less Display Smartphone
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Xolo ZX
TRENDING
  1. Xiaomi Teases Redmi Smartphone With Pop-Up Selfie Camera in a Video
  2. Oppo A1k With 4,000mAh Battery, Android 9 Pie Launched in India
  3. Flipkart Flipstart Days Sale Kicks Off Tomorrow With These Offers
  4. Vivo Z3x With 16-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 660 SoC Debuts
  5. Avengers: Endgame Blasts Off With $1.2 Billion Opening Weekend
  6. Redmi Note 7 Update Brings New Camera Modes, March Security Patch: Reports
  7. Realme 3 Pro New Update Brings 960fps Slow Motion Video Recording
  8. Samsung Announces a New Vertical TV for Millennials
  9. Amazon Summer Sale to Offer 'Lowest Prices' on These Smartphones
  10. Samsung Galaxy A50 Update Brings Beauty Video Mode, Bixby Routines
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.