Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition Announced, Set to Launch on July 9

The Spider-Man-themed Realme X will be available for purchase in China with a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

By | Updated: 28 June 2019 11:02 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will be available with a custom gift box

Highlights
  • Realme has partnered with Sony Pictures for launching new Realme X model
  • Realme India CEO has teased the Spider-Man-themed Realme X
  • Realme X was originally launched in China last month

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition has been announced in China. Realme has tied up with Sony Pictures to launch the new Realme X model in the Chinese market. It will go on sale on July 9 in lone 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration. Separately, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has teased the arrival of the Spider-Man-themed Realme X through Twitter. It is, however, unclear whether the new Realme X model will launch in India as well.

As per the Weibo post making the fresh announcement, the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will be available for purchase in a custom gift box. The sale will take place at 10am on July 9 for the single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

Being a special edition, the new Realme X model is likely to be available in limited quantities. The phone, nevertheless, is coming just in time for Spider-Man: Far From Home's global release.

Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth also highlighted the company's move for launching the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition. However, the executive didn't confirm the debut of the new model in India.

To recall, the Realme X was launched in China last month. The smartphone was initially expected to arrive in India soon after its China launch. However, Sheth late last month confirmed that the Realme X will only be able to launch in the Indian market around the second half of the year. He also mentioned that a special variant of the new Realme phone for Indian customers would make way to the country alongside the highly anticipated Onion and Garlic variants.

Realme X price

The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,000) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

Realme X specifications

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Comments

Further reading: Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition price, Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X, Spider-Man: Far From Home, Marvel Studios, Realme, Sony Pictures
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
6GB RAM
