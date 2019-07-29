Technology News
loading

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced

Realme X will go on sale offline starting August 3 in the country.

By | Updated: 29 July 2019 18:19 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced

Realme X Spider-Man Edition will be sold in a custom gift box.

Highlights
  • Realme X Spider-Man variant will go on sale online from August 1
  • The first online sale for Naoto Fukasawa collection will be on August 9
  • The Spire-Man: Far From Edition is priced at Rs. 20,999

Realme has finally announced the sale dates for the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition and Realme X Master Edition. The two special edition variants of the Realme X were unveiled alongside Realme X in the country but the company had not shared any details about their availability until now. Apart from a new coat of paint and other design tweaks, both Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition and Realme X Master Edition are pretty much the same phone as the regular Realme X. Additionally, Realme has also revealed that the regular Realme X will go on sale via offline retailers beginning August 3.

Realme X: Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition price in India, availability

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition will go on sale for the first time on July 30. The variant was launched alongside Realme X earlier this month. Priced at Rs. 20,999, the phone will be available offline via select stores beginning July 30. It will also be offered via Flipkart and the Realme online store starting August 1. The special edition will be sold in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Flipkart will offer complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 499 for this phone.

The Realme X: Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will be offered for purchase in a custom gift box with free Spider-Man goodies.

Realme X Master edition price in India, availability

The Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes, also known as Realme X Master edition, which comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at a price tag of Rs. 19,999, will be made available offline from August 3. This variant was launched alongside Realme X, but its availability wasn't announced up until now. Its first sale online will be held on August 9 via Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme X Master Edition has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and it includes two variant of the Realme X. One variant sports a finish similar to onion peel, whereas the other variant features a finish similar to garlic peel.

Realme X offline availability

Furthermore, Realme X all variants will be available across all Realme offline stores from August 3. To recall, the Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in Polar White and Space Blue options. These variants are already available on Flipkart and Realme online store, and will now also be available offline starting August 3.

Realme X specifications

Realme X runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme X is fitted with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that is claimed to offer an elevating speed of 0.74 seconds. To keep the lights on, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Spiderman Far From Home Edition, Realme X Naoto Fukasawa Collection
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India
TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology
Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 7 Pro to Be Available on Open Sale Till July 31 in India
  2. BSNL’s New Rs. 1,188 Prepaid Pack Offers Unlimited Calls for 345 Days
  3. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Be Discounted During Realme Sale
  4. Poco F1 128GB, 256GB Variants Receive Discount, Other Offers on Mi.com
  5. Vivo Z5 Reportedly Showcased in Hands-on Images Ahead of Launch
  6. Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Shows Up in New Leaked Renders, Leaves Nothing to Imagination
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro Now on Open Sale in India
  8. All You Need to Know About eFootball PES 2020 Demo
  9. WhatsApp Multi-Platform System to Enable Same Account on 2 Devices: Report
  10. Original Doom, Doom II, Doom 3 Re-Released for Android, iOS, Game Consoles
#Latest Stories
  1. Panasonic Lumix G95 Micro Four Thirds Camera Launched in India, Features 5-Axis Stabilisation, 4K Video Recording, and More
  2. Original Doom, Doom II, Doom 3 Re-Released for Android, iOS, Modern Game Consoles
  3. Delta Aquarid Meteor Shower Peaks Tonight: All You Need to Know
  4. Realme Freedom Sale Starts August 1: Realme 3 Pro, Realme 2 Pro, and More to Get Discounts, Other Offers
  5. TikTok Parent ByteDance Developing Smartphone in Partnership With Smartisan Technology
  6. Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition, Realme X Master Edition Sale Dates Announced
  7. Amazon Said to Be Launching Online Food Delivery Service in India
  8. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised Third Time, ISRO Announces
  9. Vodafone ‘Har Recharge Pe Inaam’ Offer Brings Cashback, Extra Data, Other Rewards on Prepaid Recharges: All You Need to Know
  10. Huawei Mate X Foldable Phone Still Being Optimised, Company Executive Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.