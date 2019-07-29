Realme has finally announced the sale dates for the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition and Realme X Master Edition. The two special edition variants of the Realme X were unveiled alongside Realme X in the country but the company had not shared any details about their availability until now. Apart from a new coat of paint and other design tweaks, both Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Edition and Realme X Master Edition are pretty much the same phone as the regular Realme X. Additionally, Realme has also revealed that the regular Realme X will go on sale via offline retailers beginning August 3.

Realme X: Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition price in India, availability

Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home edition will go on sale for the first time on July 30. The variant was launched alongside Realme X earlier this month. Priced at Rs. 20,999, the phone will be available offline via select stores beginning July 30. It will also be offered via Flipkart and the Realme online store starting August 1. The special edition will be sold in a single 8GB + 128GB storage variant. Flipkart will offer complete mobile protection plan at just Rs. 499 for this phone.

The Realme X: Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will be offered for purchase in a custom gift box with free Spider-Man goodies.

Realme X Master edition price in India, availability

The Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes, also known as Realme X Master edition, which comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at a price tag of Rs. 19,999, will be made available offline from August 3. This variant was launched alongside Realme X, but its availability wasn't announced up until now. Its first sale online will be held on August 9 via Flipkart and Realme online store.

Realme X Master Edition has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and it includes two variant of the Realme X. One variant sports a finish similar to onion peel, whereas the other variant features a finish similar to garlic peel.

Realme X offline availability

Furthermore, Realme X all variants will be available across all Realme offline stores from August 3. To recall, the Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. It will be available in Polar White and Space Blue options. These variants are already available on Flipkart and Realme online store, and will now also be available offline starting August 3.

Realme X specifications

Realme X runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC that is paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The phone features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The Realme X is fitted with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera that is claimed to offer an elevating speed of 0.74 seconds. To keep the lights on, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.