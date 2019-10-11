Technology News
Realme X Starts Receiving Update With Digital Wellbeing, September Android Security Patch

Realme X update brings firmware version RMX1901EX_11.A.08.

By | Updated: 11 October 2019 13:25 IST
Realme X has got a list of new features and optimisations through the new update

Highlights
  • Realme X is receiving the software update through a staged rollout
  • The update enhances the launcher with a new widget and optimisations
  • Realme has also fixed some known issues

Realme X has started receiving a new software update that brings the September 2019 Android security patch. The latest update for the Realme X also brings Google's Digital Wellbeing feature that is designed to help users curb their device addiction. Realme has also fixed some of the known issues through the new update. There are also enhancements to the default launcher. The Realme X update is rolling out as an over-the-air (OTA) package. It is initially a staged rollout -- with a view to ensuring a stable experience.

As per the official changelog provided on the Realme Community forums, the latest software update for the Realme X brings firmware version RMX1901EX_11.A.08. The software brings the September 2019 Android security patch. It also provides the Digital Wellbeing feature through the Settings menu. Further, the update enables the phone to display the screen on time to users.

To recall, Realme last month updated the Realme C2, Realme 3 Pro, and Realme 5 with the Digital Wellbeing and screen on time features.

Aside from the wellness-focussed features, the latest Realme X update includes a manual lock feature that comes in force after long pressing the power button. The update also enables the handset to display the data consumed by connected devices. It also provides a customisable data consumed reminder to users.

The update also brings a date and weather widget as well as optmises the Smart Assistant interface on the Realme X. It also redesigns the notification centre style and brings gesture support to let users remove the message prompt after receiving a new message by swiping it left or right.

Additionally, Realme has optimised the partial scene power consumption through the latest update. There is also a fix for the issue that was affecting the pop-up selfie camera module during WhatsApp video calls.

"The OTA will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days," the company said in its forum post.

You can check the availability of the new software update on your Realme X by visiting its Settings menu.

Further reading: Realme X, Digital Wellbeing, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
