Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications

Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications

Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its top-end 8GB/ 128GB variant.

By | Updated: 7 August 2019 08:00 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications

Realme X will go on sale at 12pm (noon) today via Flipkart and Realme.com

Highlights
  • Realme X is the company's current flagship offering
  • The Realme X will be available to buy at 12pm IST
  • The smartphone was launched in India last month

Realme X will go on sale in India today, the current flagship smartphone from the Oppo spin-off brand. To recall, the Realme X was launched in India last month, and has since been available in weekly sales. Its offline sales began last week, but the online flash sale models continues. Highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup. Read on for more details about the Realme X sale today, including sale time, offers, price in India, and specifications.

Realme X price in India, sale offers

To recall, the Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its top-end 8GB/ 128GB variant. Two colour options of the Realme X (Review) are available for now - Polar White and Space Blue. The Realme X will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Realme X sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Card, and 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. On Realme.com, sale offers include 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions. Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 are applicable on Flipkart purchases as well as Realme.com purchases.

 

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 selfie sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

In terms of preloaded camera features, the Realme X uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to offer Chroma Boost mode and five re-designed portrait modes. The selfie camera, on the other front, comes with an AI-powered smart beauty mode that is touted to auto recognise skin texture, age, gender, and skin tone, and provide various beauty solutions. Realme claims that the phone recognises 296 feature points to provide beautification of self-portrait shots. Moreover, there are other beauty features, including the smooth-out, slim face, small face, jawline improvement, big eyes, and slim nose among others.

The Realme X has up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Price in India, Realme X Specifications, Realme, Flipkart
Abhinav Lal You’ll most likely find Abhinav editing news stories, humouring his possibly unhealthy interest in playing Dota 2, and defending where his beliefs lie in the meritocracy vs. democracy debate. A science fiction and fantasy reader, he is sufficiently starry-eyed to look forward to a utopian future. More
Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Today: Check Launch Time, Expected Price, Specifications
Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Today, What You Should Know
  2. Honor Band 5 to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  3. Vivo S1 Set to Launch in India Tomorrow: All You Need to Know
  4. MyJio App Now Lets You Store Photos, Videos in Jio Cloud
  5. Amazon Freedom Sale BlockBuster Deals Previewed, App Registrations Begin
  6. Redmi Note 7 Series, Redmi 7, Others Get Discounts in Independence Day Sale
  7. 20000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i With Dual USB Ports Launched in India
  8. Samsung 55-Inch The Frame TV, Smart 7-in-1 TV Range Launched in India
  9. Redmi K20 Pro, Redmi K20 Now Available on Open Sale in India
  10. Chandrayaan-2 Orbit Successfully Raised for Fifth Time: ISRO
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart, Realme Website: Check Price, Specifications
  2. Vivo S1 India Launch Set for Today: Check Launch Time, Expected Price, Specifications
  3. Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Set to Launch Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  4. Huawei Y9 Prime 2019 to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Amazon: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  5. LG V60 ThinQ With Dual-Screen Launch Teased for IFA 2019
  6. China Said to Warn India of Reverse Sanctions if Huawei Is Blocked
  7. Honor Band 5 Fitness Band With Up to 14-Day Battery Life to Launch in India Soon, Will Go on Sale on Flipkart
  8. Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III, PowerShot G5 X Mark II With 20.1-Megapixel Sensor, 4K Video Recording Launched in India
  9. ISRO Chandrayaan-2 Successfully Completes 5th Orbital Manoeuvre
  10. Xiaomi Independence Day Sale Offers Discounts, Deals on Redmi Note 7S, Redmi Note 7 Pro, Other Phones
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.