Realme X will go on sale in India today, the current flagship smartphone from the Oppo spin-off brand. To recall, the Realme X was launched in India last month, and has since been available in weekly sales. Its offline sales began last week, but the online flash sale models continues. Highlights of the smartphone include its Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, and a 48-megapixel primary sensor in its dual rear camera setup. Read on for more details about the Realme X sale today, including sale time, offers, price in India, and specifications.

Realme X price in India, sale offers

To recall, the Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its top-end 8GB/ 128GB variant. Two colour options of the Realme X (Review) are available for now - Polar White and Space Blue. The Realme X will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Realme X sale offers on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Card, and 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card. On Realme.com, sale offers include 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions. Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 are applicable on Flipkart purchases as well as Realme.com purchases.

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 selfie sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

In terms of preloaded camera features, the Realme X uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to offer Chroma Boost mode and five re-designed portrait modes. The selfie camera, on the other front, comes with an AI-powered smart beauty mode that is touted to auto recognise skin texture, age, gender, and skin tone, and provide various beauty solutions. Realme claims that the phone recognises 296 feature points to provide beautification of self-portrait shots. Moreover, there are other beauty features, including the smooth-out, slim face, small face, jawline improvement, big eyes, and slim nose among others.

The Realme X has up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

