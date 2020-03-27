Technology News
loading

Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

The latest feature on Realme X phones came with the version RMX1901EX_11.C.02.

By Abhik Sengupta | Updated: 27 March 2020 19:41 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Realme X was launched in 2019 and came with Android 9 Pie

Highlights
  • Realme is rolling out the latest Realme UI in phases
  • The new Realme UI update fixes bug problems and more
  • Screenlight effect on Realme X solves the no notification LED problem

Realme X smartphone is getting the new Screenlight effect with the latest Realme UI system update that is being rolled out in phases. The update that brings build version RMX1901EX_11.C.02 comes with Android March 2020 security patch also brings new features such as game audio optimisation along with other bug fixes. Previously, the Realme X received the Android 10 update with February's Realme UI update. To recall, the Realme X that was launched in 2019, was shipped with Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6 atop.

The changelog posted by the Realme team on its official community forums also revealed that the current rollout will be in phases and the full update will be available to the users very soon. "In order to ensure the stability of this update, it will have a staged rollout. The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs," the company said.

The note also added that if no critical bugs were found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days. Other changes brought to the Realme X with the update include fixes for the following: stuck after upgrade, error of boot animation display, stuck while using third-party applications, memory leak of system, fingerprint recognition failure, and the issue that photos or screenshots are not displayed after upgrading. The update also optimises system power consumption and the effect of game audio.

Due to the unavailability of the notification LED on the Realme X phone, the company with the its Screenlight effect feature hopes to solve the problem via the latest UI update. This will be achieved by illuminating the sides of the display whenever the user receives a message or call notification.

Recently during an AMA session, the company CEO Madhav Sheth had also revealed that Relame is planning to launch the Screenlight effect by April. However, it seems that Realme is bringing the development ahead of its scheduled time and is reportedly rolling out along with the March security update. The Screenlight effect will also come to Realme X2 phones in the Realme UI update which is slated to rollout in the upcoming days.

Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display 6.53-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 3765mAh
OS Android 9 Pie
Resolution 1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme, Realme X, Realme UI, Screenlight Effect
Abhik Sengupta When not at work, Abhik is planning his next trip to the hills. He can endlessly talk about films, politics, and Danish Hygge, especially over chai. More
Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest

Related Stories

Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Corona Kavach Is Government’s New Location-Based COVID-19 Tracking App
  2. The Best TV Series on Netflix in India
  3. Tata Sky Reportedly Offers 7-Day Balance Loan to Deactivated Accounts
  4. Samsung Galaxy Tab A (2020) LTE With 8.4-Inch Display Launched
  5. Realme India CEO Offers First Look at Realme Smartwatch
  6. Redmi Note 9 Pro Review
  7. Realme 6 Pro vs Redmi Note 9 Pro: Which Phone Offers the Best Value?
  8. Government is Making a COVID-19 Tracker App for Android, iOS: Report
  9. Huawei P40 Series With Up to 5 Rear Cameras, Kirin 990 5G SoC Launched
  10. The Best Movies on Hotstar in India
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 8 MIUI 11.0.4 Update With March Security Patch, More Now Rolling Out: User Reports
  2. Amazon’s Alexa Can Now Provide Basic COVID-19 Diagnosis for Users in the US
  3. Realme X Update Brings Screenlight Effect, March 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  4. Samsung Galaxy A51 5G Variant In The Works, Leaked Images Suggest
  5. Honor 30S Will Come With 40W Fast Charging Support, Company Confirms
  6. Google Pixel Buds 2 Surface on US FCC Site, Likely to Go on Sale Soon
  7. Huawei Voice Assistant Activating Command ‘Hey Celia’ Is Activating Siri on Apple Devices: Reports
  8. Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 ECG Functionality Release Delayed: Report
  9. Google Duo Gets Support for Up to 12 Participants in a Single Group Call
  10. Amazon, Flipkart Operations Said to Still Be Disrupted Amid Coronavirus Lockdown
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com