Realme X has been launched in India. The new Realme phone is designed to take on the likes of the Redmi Note 7 Pro, Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and the upcoming Redmi K20 smartphone. Key highlights of the Realme X include a pop-up selfie camera module, 19.5:9 display panel, and an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. The Realme X also has an in-display fingerprint sensor and comes in a special Spider-Man: Far From Home edition. Additionally, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth at the launch event in New Delhi also announced that the company has reached the milestone of 900,000 active users in the country.

Additionally, Realme has launched its 360-degree Real Service doorstep repairing option that would be piloted in six cities, namely Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Mumbai, and Pune. Under the new service, the company is claimed to offer doorstep repairs within "flat 30 minutes."

Realme X price in India, launch offers

The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme X will go on sale through Flipkart and the Realme online store starting July 24. The phone will also be offered via physical retailers.

To recall, the Realme X was unveiled in China back in May with a starting price of CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage configuration.

The Realme X will be available for purchase in India in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Also, Realme has launched the Spider-Man: Far From Home edition that was announced globally last month. The special edition handset comes with a price tag of Rs. 20,999 and will be offered in a single 8GB + 128GB variant. The company will also be offering the Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Garlic and Onion finishes that comes in 8GB RAM + 128GB storage configuration at a price tag of Rs. 19,999. Both Spider-Man: Far From Home edition and Naoto Fukasawa collection will become available in early-August.

Notably, the launch of the Realme X makes the competition tougher for Xiaomi's Redmi K20 that is debuting in the country on Wednesday, July 17. The new Realme handset, as we mentioned, also competing with the likes of Vivo Z1 Pro, Samsung Galaxy M40, and Redmi Note 7 Pro.

In addition to the Realme X, the company also launched the Realme 3i smartphone in the country.

Realme X specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 selfie sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

In terms of preloaded camera features, the Realme X uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to offer Chroma Boost mode and five re-designed portrait modes. The selfie camera, on the other front, comes with an AI-powered smart beauty mode that is touted to auto recognise skin texture, age, gender, and skin tone, and provide various beauty solutions. Realme claims that the phone recognises 296 feature points to provide beautification of self-portrait shots. Moreover, there are other beauty features, including the smooth-out, slim face, small face, jawline improvement, big eyes, and slim nose among others.

The Realme X has up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.