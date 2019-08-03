Technology News
Realme X Now Available via Offline Retailers, Next Online Sale Scheduled for August 7

The Realme X Master Edition can also be purchased from authorised outlets starting today.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 17:02 IST
Realme X comes in two variants and starts at Rs. 16,999.

Highlights
  • Realme X packs a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera
  • It is powered by Snapdragon 710 paired with up to 8GB RAM
  • The phone packs a 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 support

Realme X is finally available via offline channels in the country. Starting today, the Realme X can be purchased from authorised retail outlets. In addition to the standard version of the Realme X that comes in two variants, the Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X - also known as Realme X Master Edition- will also be up for grabs from brick-and-mortar stores starting today. But if you prefer shopping from the comfort of your home, the next online sale of the Realme X is scheduled for August 7.

Realme X, Realme X Master Edition price in India, availability

The Realme X's base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant carries a price tag of Rs. 16,999. The phone's higher-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant has been priced at Rs. 19,999. Both variants of the phone are now up for grabs from retail outlets. As for online availability, the next sale of the phone will be conducted via Flipkart and the Realme online store.

The Realme X Master Edition, which has been designed by Japanese designer Naoto Fukasawa and comes in two variants – one with a finish similar to onion peel and the other one mimicking the pattern of a garlic peel – can also be purchased from retail stores starting today. It is only sold in 8GB + 128GB variant.

Realme X specifications

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie and comes equipped with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The phone also sports an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication and is powered by Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In the imaging department, Realme X features a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The phone comes with a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera and packs a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X, Realme X specifications, Realme X price in India, Realme X Master Edition
Privacy Missteps Cast Cloud Over Digital Assistants
