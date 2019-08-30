Technology News
Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development

Realme X users will soon be able to flash custom ROMs.

Updated: 30 August 2019 19:47 IST
Realme X Kernel Source Released, Opening Door for Custom ROM Development

Realme X sports a pop-up selfie camera

Highlights
  • Realme X starts at Rs. 16,999 in India
  • The bootloader on the Realme X can now be unlocked
  • Bootloader unlock won’t void the device warranty

Realme has taken the market by storm by aggressively pricing its smartphones in the market. While doing so, it is also taking on Xiaomi's budget brand, Redmi, in multiple price segments. The Realme X is one such popular smartphone which was the first to offer a pop-up selfie camera as well as an in-display fingerprint scanner under Rs. 20,000. The smartphone also offered a powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC. Now, Realme has released the kernel sources for the Realme X online which should help developers make custom ROMs for the device.

Realme has not only released the Realme X kernel source online but it has also put a step-by-step tutorial to unlock the bootloader on the Realme X. The company has updated its Bootloader Unlock Tool to unlock the bootloader on the Realme X. While the process is fairly easy, unlocking the bootloader does have its own consequences. Realme mentions that unlocking the bootloader will erase all the data on the smartphone, so we would recommend that you take a complete backup before you proceed. Unlocking the bootloader will also downgrade the Widevine certification level from L1 to L3 which means that if you unlock the bootloader, you won't be able to enjoy HD content on some video streaming apps. Realme also mentions that unlocking the bootloader could break the OTA software functionality, so users won't be able to update their Realme X devices to the latest version of ColorOS.

Since the kernel source is also released, developers will be able to make custom ROMs and custom kernels for the Realme X. This could also lead to the device having an active developer community which users can benefit from. Thankfully, unlocking the bootloader on the Realme X and flashing a custom ROM on it will not void the device warranty.

Bootloader unlocking should soon be possible on the Realme 5 and the Realme 5 Pro soon, as Realme CEO Madhav Sheth had announced it along with offline availability for the two devices.

Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Realme X, Realme X Kernel, Realme X Bootloader
Aditya Shenoy

Aditya has been reviewing gadgets for over 5 years now and began his career reviewing smartphones. He began reviewing smartwatches when Android Wear was a thing and continues to review fitness wearables. An audiophile, he also reviews audio products every now and then. While reviewing smartphones keeps him busy during the week, he loves to unwind by going on long drives over the weekends. A thorough petrolhead who loves technology and can talk about bhp and GHz all day long.

