Realme X is going on sale in India today, via Flipkart and the company's own website. The current flagship smartphone from the Oppo spin-off brand, the highlights of the Realme X include its 48-megapixel primary camera in its dual rear camera setup, it 16-megapixel pop-up selfie camera, its 6.53-inch notch-less full-HD display, its Snapdragon 710 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, 128GB of inbuilt storage, and, 3,765mAh battery with VOOC 3.0 fast charging. Read on for more details about the Realme X price in India, sale offers, specifications, and more.

Realme X price in India, sale offers

The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for its 4GB/ 128GB variant, and goes up to Rs. 16,999 for its top-end 8GB/ 128GB variant. Two colour options of the Realme X (Review) are available for now - Polar White and Space Blue. To recall, the smartphone was launched in India in the middle of July, and takes on the Redmi Note 7 Pro (Review) from Xiaomi in the country.

As we mentioned, the Realme X will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme.com on Wednesday. The Realme X sale has been set for 12pm (noon) IST. Sale on offers on Flipkart include 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card, 5 percent cashback on HDFC Bank Debit Card, 5 percent cashback on Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card, and 10 percent off (up to Rs. 100) on next Flipkart Fashion purchase.

Realme X sale offers on Realme.com include 10 percent SuperCash on MobiKwik transactions, and Paytm First membership. Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 are applicable on Flipkart purchases as well as Realme.com purchases.

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 selfie sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

In terms of preloaded camera features, the Realme X uses artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms to offer Chroma Boost mode and five re-designed portrait modes. The selfie camera, on the other front, comes with an AI-powered smart beauty mode that is touted to auto recognise skin texture, age, gender, and skin tone, and provide various beauty solutions. Realme claims that the phone recognises 296 feature points to provide beautification of self-portrait shots. Moreover, there are other beauty features, including the smooth-out, slim face, small face, jawline improvement, big eyes, and slim nose among others.

The Realme X has up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

