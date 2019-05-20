Realme X was launched in China last week and it is all set to arrive in India in June. While the exact launch date hasn't been revealed, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X India variant will have different specifications and features than the China variant. He also hinted at the price range, and added that the Naoto Fukasawa collection of the phone will Onion and Garlic finish will be coming to India as well. Sheth also said that there will be one more special colour variant of the phone, especially made for India.

Sheth took to Twitter to reveal that the Realme X will arrive in India, but it may come with different features and specifications. He hasn't detailed the changes and all of that information will likely be revealed next month at the launch event. The India variant has also been confirmed to be priced around Rs. 18,000, and the Naoto Fukasawa collection with onion and garlic finish will launch in the country as well. Additionally, Sheth noted that there will be a special variant made for India as well, and it will be revealed at launch.

Something similar was done by Xiaomi in March when it launched the Redmi Note 7 in India. The phone came with changed specifications and features than the China variant, and Realme looks to go the same route with the Realme X.

Realme X price in China

To recall, the Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500). The Naoto Fukasawa collection that comes with finishes similar to onion and garlic peels and 8GB of RAM as well as 128GB of onboard storage, carries a slightly higher price tag – CNY 1,899 (roughly Rs. 19,500).

Realme X specifications

In China, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0. The phone sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio, 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio, Gorilla Glass 5, and in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

On the imaging front, the Realme X will pack a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front in a pop-up module.

The phone also comes with a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Other specifications of the smartphone include USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS. The dimensions of the phone 161.2x76.9x9.4mm and it weighs 191 grams.