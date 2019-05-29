Realme X, the flagship smartphone that debuted in China earlier this month, will not launch in India any time before the second half of the year, Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has revealed while responding to a user query on Twitter. The latest confession comes days after Sheth announced that there would be a Realme X India variant with different specifications and features than what was launched in China. The executive also confirmed that the company was planning to bring the Naoto Fukasawa collection of the Realme X with Onion and Garlic finish to the Indian market.

In a tweet, Sheth revealed that the Realme X India launch details. "We shall try to bring it [Realme X] earlier, but with all our effort, we think we shall be only able to bring around [the] second half of the year," he tweeted.

Sheth notably following the launch of the Realme X in China highlighted that the phone would arrive in India "soon." However, considering the latest revelation, the India release isn't likely to happen “soon” enough.

Just a couple of weeks back, Sheth in a surprising tweet revealed that Realme was set to bring a Realme X India variant that could be priced around Rs. 18,000. The phone, despite having differences on the specifications and features front over what was launched in China earlier this month, would have the same Onion and Garlic finish that landed in the Chinese market initially, the executive said. He also divulged a special variant for Indian customers would arrive alongside the Onion and Garlic variants.

Realme X price in India (expected)

Realme X price in India is yet to revealed. But nonetheless, it is likely to be similar to the price of the phone in China. The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,100) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, while its 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model is priced at CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,100) and 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100).

Realme X specifications

The Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top and has a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. Under the hood, the phone has an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also comes with a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.