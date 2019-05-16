Realme X is coming to India, announced Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth on Twitter. Sheth has not shared an exact launch date at this point, but it is quite likely that we will see an official announcement soon. Realme X was officially unveiled in China on Wednesday, alongside a rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro. Realme X is the company's first smartphone to include a pop-up selfie camera module. It is offered in two colours options – Punk Blue and Stream White.

According to a tweet by Sheth, the Realme X will be arriving in the country soon. He did not share any other details. Sheth was present at the China launch of the smartphone. The phone is all set to go on sale in the company's home market on May 20. The India launch could follow soon after.

As we mentioned earlier, Realme X is the company's first smartphone to sport a pop-up selfie camera. The phone also comes with a 48-megapixel camera sensor on the back as a part of the dual camera setup. Other highlights of the smartphone include USB Type-C port and an in-display fingerprint sensor, both of which were not present in any other Realme smartphones right now.

Realme X price in India (expected)

Realme X price in India is a mystery at this point, however the China pricing of the smartphone should give us an indication of the India pricing. The Realme X price in China starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB + 64GB storage variant, whereas the 6GB + 64GB version will carry a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and 8GB + 128GB version will retail at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500).

Realme X specifications

The Realme X runs on Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED screen with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5. The phone is powered by octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

In terms of the camera capabilities, the Realme X comes with a dual camera setup on the back, which houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with f/2.0 aperture on the front in a pop-up module.

Realme has also included a 3,765mAh battery with support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging.

Other specifications of the smartphone include USB Type-C port, Dolby Atmos support, 4G LTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5, GPS.