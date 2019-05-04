Realme X, the flagship phone that is rumoured to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a pop-up selfie camera, is supposedly set to launch in India soon. The new Realme handset has reportedly received certification from the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) -- suggesting its sooner-than-expected India launch. To recall, the Realme X is tipped to arrive in China on May 15 alongside the Realme X Lite, which recently launched in India as the Realme 3 Pro. Key features that are tipped to be a part of the Realme X include a pop-up selfie camera and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

A BIS listing shows Realme phones with model numbers RMX1901 and RMX1945, according to a report by MySmartPrice. Both model numbers are so far associated with the unannounced Realme X. This suggests the launch of the new Realme phone in India. We weren't able to verify the BIS listing in question. Therefore, we advise considering the report with a dose of scepticism.

A recent listing on the TENAA site showed the Realme X with model number RMX1901 -- one of the model numbers that has reportedly received BIS certification. In terms of specifications, the Realme X is rumoured to have a Snapdragon 730 SoC as well as an in-display fingerprint sensor. The phone could also have support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging tech.

The Realme X is also said to have a 48-megapixel primary sensor at the back along with a 5-megapixel secondary, depth sensor. Additionally, there could be a pop-up selfie camera. The resolution of the selfie camera is yet to be revealed, though. A Realme smartphone with a pop-up selfie camera and a notch-less display was teased earlier this month, and it is expected to be the Realme X.

On the part of pricing, the Realme X is reported to come in three different variants -- with the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model with a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme X, on the other hand, would come at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,500).

As we mentioned, the Realme X is speculated to launch in China on May 15 alongside the Chinese variant of the Realme 3 Pro -- Realme X Lite. Realme could hold a launch event in Beijing to announce the new models.