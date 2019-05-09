Realme X to Sport In-Display Fingerprint Sensor, New Teaser Poster Confirms

Realme is making details of the Realme X official bit-by-bit, and the latest dope comes on the fingerprint scanner. The company has now confirmed through a teaser that the Realme X will sport an in-display fingerprint scanner on board. The phone has been teased earlier to sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor on board, and teaser posters have also suggested that the phone will sport a pop-up selfie camera and a 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

A fresh poster on Weibo suggests that the Realme X will come with an in-display fingerprint scanner. The poster also says that the fingerprint sensor is powered by DSP acceleration technology. This technology makes the sensor faster and lets it work well even under direct sunlight - tipping it is an optical fingerprint sensor. The poster reiterates the China launch date which is set for May 15, and the Realme X Lite (aka Realme Youth Edition) is slated to launch alongside as well. The Realme X Lite is largely rumoured to be the rebranded version of the Realme 3 Pro.

Just a day ago, Realme confirmed that the Realme X will sport a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 sensor. The company recently also confirmed that the Realme X will sport a pop-up selfie sensor and have 91.6 percent screen-to-body ratio.

As per a recent leak, the Realme X will sport a notch-less display, a dual rear camera setup at the back, and a gradient back panel. The Realme X Youth Edition, on the other hand, is tipped to sport a waterdrop-shaped notch, a dual rear camera setup aligned vertically and placed on the top edge, and a rear fingerprint sensor as well.

Realme X specifications (expected)

As for specifications, the Realme X is listed on TENAA to run on Android Pie based Color OS 6.0 OS, and feature a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display. The phone is listed with model number RMX1901and it is powered by a 2.2GHz octa-core processor paired with 4GB of RAM. Internal storage is listed at 64GB.

The TENAA listing suggests that the Realme X will feature a 48-megapixel and 5-megapixel rear sensors, and a 16-megapixel pop-up selfie sensor. It will be available in Black-Blue, and White colour options in China. It is listed to pack a 3,680mAh battery.