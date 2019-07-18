Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X Hate to Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications

Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications

Realme X is the new flagship smartphone of the Chinese smartphone maker and comes with features like Snapdragon 710 and 3765mAh battery.

By | Updated: 18 July 2019 07:09 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications

Realme X packs a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter

Highlights
  • Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999
  • It will be available in Polar White, Space Blue colour options
  • The first official sale is set for July 24 next week

Realme X was launched in India just a couple of days ago, and the phone comes with attractive specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a decent 3,765mAh battery. The phone is slated to go on sale in India starting July 24, but the company is hosting an early “Hate-to-Wait" sale for true-blue fans today. The sale will begin at 8pm IST, and Flipkart and Realme.com are both taking registrations to gauge the interest.

Realme X price in India, sale timing

The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme X will be available for purchase in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Realme X “Hate-to-Wait" sale is all set to begin at 8pm IST today. Flipkart and Realme.com are both taking registrations for notifications. The dedicated Flipkart page suggests that both the 4GB and 8GB variants will be up for grabs. Details regarding this unique sale are scarce at the moment, and we are not sure how it will operate. The sale may operate as a normal flash sale wherein a limited amount of units will be made available, or there may be more to it. We have contacted Realme to get more information, and will update this copy when we hear back.

Realme X specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

The Realme X packs up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X PRice in India, Realme X Specifications, Realme X Sale, Realme
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
FaceApp, the Viral Photo Editing App, Seems to Be Blocking Users From India
Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Viral Sensation FaceApp Seems to Be Now Blocking Users From India
  2. Mi A3 Debuts With Triple Rear Cameras, Snapdragon 665 SoC
  3. Mi Neckband Bluetooth Earphones With 8 Hours of Battery Life Launched
  4. Redmi K20 vs Redmi K20 Pro: What’s Different?
  5. Samsung to Reportedly Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q
  6. Android, iOS Are Getting New Emojis Later This Year
  7. PSA: You Might Want to Read FaceApp’s Legal Terms Before Using It
  8. Musk Unveils Neuralink 'Threads' That Hook Brains Directly to Computers
  9. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale to Be Held in India Today at 8pm
  10. Vivo S1 Global Variant With Helio P65 SoC, 4,500mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X Hate-to-Wait Sale Today on Flipkart, Realme Online Store at 8pm: Price, Specifications
  2. Suits Season 9 to Premiere Today on Colors Infinity in India
  3. Redmi 7A to Go on Sale in India Today at 12 Noon via Flipkart, Mi.com: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers
  4. FaceApp, the Viral Photo Editing App, Seems to Be Blocking Users From India
  5. FaceApp Old-Age Filter App Goes Viral but You Might Want to Read Its Legal Terms Before Using
  6. Samsung to Introduce One UI 2.0 With Android Q, Galaxy S11 to Come With One UI 2.1: Report
  7. Google Officially Closes Its Chinese Search Engine Project: Report
  8. Samsung Reportedly Cuts Exynos Production Amid South Korea-Japan Trade Feud
  9. Google Maps to Now Show Bike Sharing Stations in 24 Cities Globally
  10. Nubia Red Magic 3 12GB RAM Variant to Go on Sale in India Today via Flipkart: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.