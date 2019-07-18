Realme X was launched in India just a couple of days ago, and the phone comes with attractive specifications like the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, a pop-up selfie camera, an in-display fingerprint scanner, and a decent 3,765mAh battery. The phone is slated to go on sale in India starting July 24, but the company is hosting an early “Hate-to-Wait" sale for true-blue fans today. The sale will begin at 8pm IST, and Flipkart and Realme.com are both taking registrations to gauge the interest.

Realme X price in India, sale timing

The Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone's 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model has been priced at Rs. 19,999. The Realme X will be available for purchase in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

Realme X “Hate-to-Wait" sale is all set to begin at 8pm IST today. Flipkart and Realme.com are both taking registrations for notifications. The dedicated Flipkart page suggests that both the 4GB and 8GB variants will be up for grabs. Details regarding this unique sale are scarce at the moment, and we are not sure how it will operate. The sale may operate as a normal flash sale wherein a limited amount of units will be made available, or there may be more to it. We have contacted Realme to get more information, and will update this copy when we hear back.

Realme X specifications, features

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel selfie shooter with an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

The Realme X packs up to 128GB of UFS2.1 internal storage. Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

