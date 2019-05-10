Technology News

Realme X Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB of RAM

An in-display fingerprint sensor has been officially teased for the Realme X.

10 May 2019
Realme X Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB of RAM

The Realme X might be powered by the same processor as the Realme X Youth Edition

Highlights
  • The upcoming phone is expected to flaunt a gradient design
  • Realme X has been confirmed to sport a pop-up selfie camera
  • It was previously tipped to come with Snapdragon 730 SoC

Realme X is all set to go official in China on May 15, alongside the Realme X Youth Edition. Ahead of its grand launch, a Realme smartphone with the model number RMX1901 has been spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 710. As per previous leaks and a listing on the TENAA database, RMX1901 is the model number of Realme X. The upcoming Realme phone was spotted on the benchmarking platform running Android Pie and packing 8GB of RAM to go with the octa-core Snapdragon 710 processor ticking under the hood.

The Realme X's Geekbench listing clearly states that the motherboard of the phone will feature the Snapdragon 710 SoC. Now, this is where things get interesting, as previous leaks had pointed out that the Realme X will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC. Moreover, the mention of 8GB RAM on Geekbench suggests that the company might also launch a variant of the Realme X packing 8GB of RAM, in addition to a 4GB variant that was recently spotted on TENAA.

If the Realme X's Geekbench listing is accurate, then the Realme X and the Realme X Youth Edition will both be powered by the same Snapdragon 710 SoC. It is worth mentioning here that the TENAA listings of the Realme X (RMX1901) and the Realme X Youth Edition aka Realme 3 Pro (RMX1851) said that both phones will be powered by an octa-core processor clocked at 2.2GHz.

As for the actual benchmarking performance, the Realme X scored 5837 on Geekbench multi-core and 1506 on the Geekbench single-core tests. If a recent teaser poster is anything to go by, the Realme X will come equipped with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, the company has already confirmed that the Realme X will sport a pop-up camera and its display will have 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. As per the phone's TENAA listing, the Realme X will come equipped with a primary 48-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth sensor, while a 16-megapixel snapper will handle selfies.

Comments

Further reading: Realme, Realme X, Realme X Specifications, Geekbench
Realme X Spotted on Geekbench With Snapdragon 710 SoC, 8GB of RAM
