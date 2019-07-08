The Realme X phone is set to launch in India on July 15, and now teasers have popped up on Flipkart suggesting that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. The teasers were spotted on the Flipkart app, and Realme has posted #RealVoiceof India results on a dedicated page that says 59 percent users prefer full-screen no-notch display, 66 percent users prefer superfast-charging battery, 62 percent users prefer a pop-up camera, and almost 81 percent users want a brilliant camera. CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed earlier that the Realme X India variant may come with different features and specifications, but the changes haven't been detailed yet.

On the Flipkart app, Realme Mobiles has started teasing the arrival of the Realme X phone in India, thus confirming that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. It should also be made available on Realme e-store after launch. The Flipkart listing has teased the phone to sport a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, and fast charging support. The screenshots of the teasers on Flipkart can be seen above.

Realme X price and availability details will be announced on July 15, but it is confirmed to be priced somewhere around Rs. 18,000. As mentioned, Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X India variant may come with different features and specifications, but the changes haven't been detailed yet. The headline-grabbing Naoto Fukasawa collection with onion and garlic finish will also launch in the country, alongside the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition as well. Sheth has also said that there will be a special variant made for India as well, and it will be revealed at launch.

To recall, the Realme X was launched in China last month, and its price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, whereas the phone's 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and the top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500). The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The phone's India pricing should be somewhere in the same range, but it may differ due to varied government policies.

Realme X specifications (China variant)

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.