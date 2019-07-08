Technology News
loading

Realme X to Be Available on Flipkart, Teasers Released Ahead of India Launch on July 15

Realme X teasers suggest pop-up selfie camera, brilliant camera, and full-screen display.

By | Updated: 8 July 2019 13:59 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X to Be Available on Flipkart, Teasers Released Ahead of India Launch on July 15

Realme X new teasers have been released on Flipkart

Highlights
  • The company confirms Flipkart availability of Realme X
  • Realme X will launch in India on July 15
  • Teasers suggest fast charging support, pop-up selfie camera

The Realme X phone is set to launch in India on July 15, and now teasers have popped up on Flipkart suggesting that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. The teasers were spotted on the Flipkart app, and Realme has posted #RealVoiceof India results on a dedicated page that says 59 percent users prefer full-screen no-notch display, 66 percent users prefer superfast-charging battery, 62 percent users prefer a pop-up camera, and almost 81 percent users want a brilliant camera. CEO Madhav Sheth has confirmed earlier that the Realme X India variant may come with different features and specifications, but the changes haven't been detailed yet.

On the Flipkart app, Realme Mobiles has started teasing the arrival of the Realme X phone in India, thus confirming that the phone will be available on the e-commerce site. It should also be made available on Realme e-store after launch. The Flipkart listing has teased the phone to sport a full-screen display, a pop-up camera, and fast charging support. The screenshots of the teasers on Flipkart can be seen above.

Realme X price and availability details will be announced on July 15, but it is confirmed to be priced somewhere around Rs. 18,000. As mentioned, Sheth has confirmed that the Realme X India variant may come with different features and specifications, but the changes haven't been detailed yet. The headline-grabbing Naoto Fukasawa collection with onion and garlic finish will also launch in the country, alongside the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Special Edition as well. Sheth has also said that there will be a special variant made for India as well, and it will be revealed at launch.

To recall, the Realme X was launched in China last month, and its price starts at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option, whereas the phone's 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and the top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500). The Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home special edition will come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option at a price tag of CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,100). The phone's India pricing should be somewhere in the same range, but it may differ due to varied government policies.

Realme X specifications (China variant)

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Price in India, Realme X Specifications, Realme, Flipkart, India
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Samsung Galaxy Note 10, Galaxy Note 10+ Alleged Screen Protectors Leak Online, Showing Design
Realme X to Be Available on Flipkart, Teasers Released Ahead of India Launch on July 15
Comment
Read in: हिंदी বাংলা
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20, Redmi K20 Pro Pre-Bookings Start July 12 in India
  2. These Premium Phones Will Receive Discounts on Prime Day 2019 Sale in India
  3. Leaf Pods Truly Wireless Earphones Review: The Rs. 3,999 Apple AirPods Alternative
  4. Sony X95G 55-Inch 4K HDR Smart Android TV Review
  5. Redmi K20 Teased by Flipkart, Tipping Online Retail Availability
  6. BSNL Extends Bumper Offer With Extra 2.2GB Daily Data Till October
  7. AMD Launches 12-Core Ryzen 9 3900X CPU in India: Prices, Specs
  8. Realme X Teased to Be Available on Flipkart Ahead of Launch
  9. Xiaomi Mi CC9e May Debut as Mi A3 Globally
  10. Sony Launches 'World's Smallest, Lightest Premium Compact Camera' in India
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.