Technology News
loading

Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed

Realme X update will commence after the bug is fixed.

By | Updated: 1 November 2019 13:33 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed

Realme X update will bring along dark mode

Highlights
  • The nature of the bug hasn’t been detailed by the company
  • Realme Q will get the Android 10 update in Q1 2020
  • Realme X2 Pro won’t receive it till Q2 2020

Realme X started receiving a ColorOS update that brought new features, but the update was paused soon after a critical bug was found by the developers. The company has postponed the rollout of the update that brought along system-wide dark mode and the October security patch for now, until the bug is fixed. Furthermore, Realme Mobiles has also revealed the Android 10 rollout roadmap for its Realme X series of phones in China. The rollout will begin as soon as Q1 2020, and the first phone to get it will be the Realme X.

Realme announced on its forums that it has started rolling out the October ColorOS update for Realme X, only to pull it back and put a ‘postponed' label on it. The company says that the developers "have found a critical bug before the update reached more devices. As a consequence the update has been put off temporarily." The post will be updated as soon as the rollout is restarted, and a manual download link will then be made available as well.

This update was rolled out with version number RMX1901EX_11.A.09, and it brought along dark mode, October patch, new charging animation, new font feature to Theme Store, new Realme Laboratory, a new option for notification dots for updates, and a quick way to enter hidden applications list with fingerprints. The update also brought along improvements to the touch experience while gaming, a new swipe down option on home screen for global search or notification centre, a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification centre, and also fixes for some app's behaviour. The update will remove the reminder after hotspot is enables, and remove the prompt when phone is rooted.

As mentioned, Realme has also announced the Android 10 roadmap for its Realme X series of phones. The Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition phones will get the Android 10-based ColorOS update sometime in Q1 2020. The Realme Q that was launched in China as the rebranded Realme 5 Pro in September this year, will also get the Android 10 update sometime in Q1 of 2020 as well. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, will receive the update in Q2 2020. This is quite surprising given that these two phones have launched recently, and software support for these should be more efficient than the older versions. In any case, this rollout is meant for the China region, and global rollout roadmap hasn't been revealed yet.

Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X ColorOS Update, Dark Mode, Realme Q, Realme X2, Realme X2 Pro, Android 10
Tasneem Akolawala When not expelling tech wisdom, Tasneem feeds on good stories that strike on all those emotional chords. She loves road trips, a good laugh, and interesting people. She binges on movies, sitcoms, food, books, and DIY videos. More
Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. What Is Pegasus Spyware That Allegedly Targeted Indians on WhatsApp?
  2. Mi Note 10 Launch Date Teased, Mi CC9 Pro to Pack 5,260mAh Battery
  3. Motorola Razr 2019 Foldable Phone Leaked in Multiple Ahead of Launch
  4. BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback on Voice Calls, Takes a Jibe on Jio
  5. WhatsApp in the Arab World: An Essential but Controversial Tool
  6. Moto 360 Makes a Return, This Time as a Wear OS Smartwatch
  7. WhatsApp Brings Fingerprint Lock Feature to Android, Months After iPhone
  8. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World
  9. Mi Note 10 Officially Teased With 108-Megapixel Penta Camera
  10. AirPods Pro Are 'Impractical' to Repair, Says iFixit
#Latest Stories
  1. Indian Government Asks Twitter for Information About 474 Accounts
  2. Google Maps Incognito Mode Now Available for Android
  3. Apple TV+ Live Now in India, Around the World: All You Need to Know
  4. Instagram Looks to Shut Down Third-Party Stalking App 'Like Patrol'
  5. Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed
  6. Xiaomi Mi Watch Strap Colours, Music Playback Functionality Teased Ahead of Launch
  7. Mario Kart Tour Multiplayer Testing to Begin in December: Nintendo
  8. Global Smartphone Market Grows to 380 Million Units in Q3, Realme Fastest Growing Brand: Counterpoint
  9. Vivo S5 Launch on November 14, to Be Targeted at Style-Conscious Buyers
  10. Jio Effect: BSNL Launches 6 Paisa Cashback Offer for Wireline, Broadband, FTTH Voice Calls
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.