Realme X Update Paused After Critical Bug; Android 10 Roadmap Revealed

Realme X started receiving a ColorOS update that brought new features, but the update was paused soon after a critical bug was found by the developers. The company has postponed the rollout of the update that brought along system-wide dark mode and the October security patch for now, until the bug is fixed. Furthermore, Realme Mobiles has also revealed the Android 10 rollout roadmap for its Realme X series of phones in China. The rollout will begin as soon as Q1 2020, and the first phone to get it will be the Realme X.

Realme announced on its forums that it has started rolling out the October ColorOS update for Realme X, only to pull it back and put a ‘postponed' label on it. The company says that the developers "have found a critical bug before the update reached more devices. As a consequence the update has been put off temporarily." The post will be updated as soon as the rollout is restarted, and a manual download link will then be made available as well.

This update was rolled out with version number RMX1901EX_11.A.09, and it brought along dark mode, October patch, new charging animation, new font feature to Theme Store, new Realme Laboratory, a new option for notification dots for updates, and a quick way to enter hidden applications list with fingerprints. The update also brought along improvements to the touch experience while gaming, a new swipe down option on home screen for global search or notification centre, a fast switch toggle between SIMs in the notification centre, and also fixes for some app's behaviour. The update will remove the reminder after hotspot is enables, and remove the prompt when phone is rooted.

As mentioned, Realme has also announced the Android 10 roadmap for its Realme X series of phones. The Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition phones will get the Android 10-based ColorOS update sometime in Q1 2020. The Realme Q that was launched in China as the rebranded Realme 5 Pro in September this year, will also get the Android 10 update sometime in Q1 of 2020 as well. The Realme X2 and Realme X2 Pro, on the other hand, will receive the update in Q2 2020. This is quite surprising given that these two phones have launched recently, and software support for these should be more efficient than the older versions. In any case, this rollout is meant for the China region, and global rollout roadmap hasn't been revealed yet.