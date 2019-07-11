Realme X is all set to launch in India on July 15, and now the company has announced that the phone will be up for grabs ahead of launch in a blind-order sale. This sale will allow buyers to pre-order the Realme X by a simple registration process, and a small deposit fee. This sale will go on from July 11 i.e. today till July 14. Registering in this Blind Order sale will ensure users a guaranteed purchase of the Realme X on July 22.

To Blind Order, users must visit Realme.com after 12pm (Noon) IST. Once the registration formalities are done, buyers will have to follow the steps on the blind order page, and pay Rs. 1,000 as a deposit. This will ensure that the user will be able to purchase the Realme X during the first sale on July 22. The Realme X can be bought by only the first 2,000 customers through this method, and the Realme X Spider-Man: Far From Home Gift Box can be bought by only 300 customers.

As a bonus, the Rs. 1,000 deposit will be increased to Rs. 1,500, and these pre-order customers can then purchase the phone between July 22 12pm (noon) IST to July 26 11.59pm IST. These buyers will have to pay the remaining amount at checkout. The Realme X will be shipped from July 22, while the Spider-Man Edition will be shipped after July 25.

If you do not wish to pre-order, you can cancel your pre-order before July 22 12pm (noon) IST. For those who do not take any action, their chance for a guaranteed purchase will forfeit, and the deposit amount will be refunded automatically by July 27.

Realme announced all the blind order details on its forums. The phone has already launched in China, and its pricing in India should be announced on July 15.

Realme X specifications (China variant)

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.