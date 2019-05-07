Technology News
Realme X to Sport 91.2 Percent Screen-to-Body Ratio, Pop-Up Selfie Camera, Company Confirms

The pop-up selfie mechanism’s life-cycle is touted to be 200,000 lifts

Updated: 7 May 2019 14:19 IST
Photo Credit: Weibo

Realme X to launch May 15

Highlights
The Realme X and Realme X Youth Edition (aka Realme 3 Lite) are slated to launch in China on May 15, and the Realme X Youth Edition is largely rumoured to be the rebranded version of Realme 3 Pro. New information suggests that the Realme X will sport a pop-up selfie camera and a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio. The company has taken to Weibo to confirm key details of the phone ahead of the launch, and it says that the pop-up selfie sensor mechanism can be lifted 200,000 times in its lifetime without getting damaged.

Realme took to Weibo to announce that the Realme X will come with a 91.2 percent screen-to-body ratio and come with a pop-up selfie sensor. It also confirms that the phone will sport an AMOLED display. While the technical specifications of the front camera weren't revealed, the company says that the mechanism has a life-cycle of 200,000 lifts.

Realme X price, specifications (expected)

Realme X is expected to launch in India soon after its China launch. The Realme X is tipped to arrive in three storage configurations, with the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant carrying a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,500). The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant and the top-end 8GB RAM + 128GB storage version of Realme X will be priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500) and CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 20,600) respectively. Another Realme phone tipped to be the Realme X Pro powered by Snapdragon 855 is also tipped to be under development.

As per a recent leak, the Realme X will be powered by the Snapdragon 730 SoC and will also feature an in-display fingerprint sensor. Support for VOOC 3.0 fast charging has also been rumoured, while the display will reportedly come with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. In the imaging department, the Realme X will reportedly feature a 48-megapixel rear camera accompanied by a 5-megapixel depth camera.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Price, Realme X Specifications, Realme X Launch, Realme X Features, Realme
