Realme UI 2.0 has started rolling out for some of the Chinese company's smartphones. Based on Android 11, Realme UI 2.0 is being rolled out for some Realme X, Realme 6, and Realme 6i, as per the company. Realme Narzo 10A is also reportedly receiving the latest update. These smartphones were all part of the beta program a few months back and are now getting the latest build with several bug fixes and improvements. With the update, the handsets will get features including user interface (UI) customisation, enhanced Dark Mode styles, and more.

Other than the usual Android 11 features, such as UI customisation, three new Dark Mode styles, Tone Tunes, and more, the latest update also optimises the system performance and stability.

As per posts on Realme's community forum, Realme X is getting UI version RMX1901EX_11.F.03. On the other hand, Realme 6 is getting UI version RMX2001_11.C.12, while Realme 6i will be getting RMX2001_11.C.12. As per a report by RM Update, Realme Narzo 10A is receiving UI version RMX2020_11_C.06. However, since the company's community forum hasn't put up a post on the Narzo 10A update, the information should be considered with a pinch of salt.

As per the community posts, Realme UI 2.0 brings in features such as three Dark Mode styles: enhanced, medium, and gentle. The display contrast can now be adjusted automatically to ambient light. The latest update also has an app drawer feature that allows Realme users to sort apps based on name, installation time, and usage. The smartphones will get an option to select and uninstall multiple apps at once using this feature.

Realme is also introducing the “Tone tunes” feature with the latest update. This will link consecutive notification tones to form a single melody. Also, once the update is done, Realme users can now share their hotspot with others via a QR code. “App lock,” and “Low battery messages” have also been added among other features.

Since the update is being rolled out in batches, some users may receive it before others. It is advised that your phone should be updated while put on charging and connected to a strong Wi-Fi network.