Realme X and Realme 5 Pro have started receiving Android 10 along with Realme UI in India. The new update has been released in the country as a staged rollout to ensure its stability before reaching the masses. This means that the Android 10 update is initially pushing out to a limited number of Realme X and Realme 5 Pro users, though a broader rollout would take place in a few days. Last month, Realme brought the Android 10-based Realme UI to the Realme XT in India. The proprietary interface includes a list of changes over the existing ColorOS custom ROM.

The changelogs posted by the Realme team on its official community forums show that the Android 10 update for the Realme X brings software version RMX1901EX_11_C.01, while the Realme 5 Pro gets software version RMX1971EX_11_C.01. The update comes along with the Realme UI that brings several interface-level changes and navigation gestures.

Realme has provided a Smart Sidebar through the Android 10 update that replaces the File Console with a File Manager. Users can also drag an app out of the Smart Sidebar to open it in the Split-screen mode. Also, there are Assistive Ball Opacity and Hide Assistive Ball on Fullscreen App options.

In addition to the major Smart Sidebar-related features, the update brings an optimised 3-Finger Screen Gesture, Focus Mode, tweaked Quick Settings user interface, and TalkBack floating prompts for Accessibility. There are new live wallpapers and artistic wallpapers. Additionally, the update brings optimisations to Game Space, Camera UI, Album UI, Contacts UI, and Album Recommendations to recognise over 80 different scenes.

The latest update also brings screen light effects and Dual Mode Music Share. There is also an updated Realme Share feature that supports sharing files among Oppo, Vivo, and Xiaomi devices.

Notably, while the software versions for both the Realme X and Realme 5 Pro are different, the changes mentioned in the changelogs are identical. The update is initially available as a staged rollout and is limited to select users.

“The update will be randomly pushed out to a limited number of users today and will have a broader rollout in a few days after making sure there are no critical bugs. If no critical bugs are found, the full rollout will be completed in the upcoming days,” the company noted in its forum posts.

That said, you can check the availability of the latest update on your Realme X or Realme 5 Pro by going through the Settings menu.