Technology News
loading
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale

Realme X has received a discount worth Rs. 2,000, while Realme 3 Pro has got a Rs. 3,000 discount in the ongoing Realme 2020 sale.

By | Updated: 2 January 2020 16:47 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale

Realme X price has been dropped to as low as Rs. 14,999 under the Realme 2020 sale

Highlights
  • Realme 2020 sale is live until Sunday, January 5
  • Realme C2 price has been discounted to as low as Rs. 5,999
  • Realme 5 Pro has received a discount worth Rs. 1,000

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro have received discounts during the Realme 2020 Sale in India. The four-day sale by the Chinese company that lasts until Sunday, January 5, has also brought discounted prices of the Realme 3i, Realme 3, and Realme C2. Customer purchasing smartphones during the latest sale can also avail benefits such as no-cost EMI options, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000 from MobiKwik, and an additional Rs. 500 discount on exchange via Cashify. The Realme sale is currently live through its official website and Flipkart.

As per the post specifying the sale offers on the Realme Community forums, the Realme 2020 Sale brings the Realme X at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, down from Rs. 16,999. The Realme X 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, can be purchased as a part of the sale at Rs. 17,999. It normally retails at Rs. 19,999.

 
 

For customers looking to purchase the Realme 5 Pro, the fresh sale brings it with a discount of Rs. 1,000. This means that you can pick the Realme 5 Pro at as low as Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The smartphone comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

 
 
 

The Realme 3 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999, as a part of the Realme sale.

 

Similar to the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme 3 has also received discounted prices as a part of the Realme sale and is available at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, down from Rs. 9,999.

 

Customers can also purchase the Realme 3i at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. This is down the regular starting price of the Realme 3i that is set at Rs. 7,999. There is also the Realme 3i 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

 
 

The Realme C2 price in India has also been discounted from Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Customers can also get the Realme C2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,499.

 
 

Realme has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options. The phones are also bundled with 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik. Moreover, customers can avail additional exchange discount of Rs. 500 through Cashify.

Smartphone Regular Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.)
Realme X 4GB+128GB 16,999 14,999
Realme X 8GB+128GB 19,999 17,999
Realme 5 Pro 4GB+64GB 13,999 12,999
Realme 5 Pro 6GB+64GB 14,999 13,999
Realme 5 Pro 8GB+128GB 16,999 15,999
Realme 3 Pro 4GB+64GB 12,999 9,999
Realme 3 4GB+64GB 9,999 7,499
Realme 3i 3GB+32GB 7,999 6,999
Realme 3i 4GB+64GB 9,999 7,999
Realme C2 2GB+32GB 6,499 5,999
Realme C2 3GB+32GB 7,499 6,999

 

A dedicated microsite highlighting the offers under the latest sale has been provided on the Realme site. Furthermore, Flipkart has also created a microsite showcasing the major offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme X price in India, Realme 5 Pro price in India, Realme 3 Pro price in India, Realme 3i price in India, Realme 3 price in India, Realme C2 price in India, Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3i, Realme 3, Realme C2, Realme India, Realme 2020 Sale, Realme sale, Realme
Jagmeet Singh Tech journalist by profession, tech explorer by passion. Budding philomath. More
Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes

Related Stories

Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme X2 Pro Master Edition First Impressions
  2. AnTuTu 2019 SoC Awards: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+ Crowned Best Performer
  3. RIL Introduces JioMart Grocery Delivery Service as Its E-Commerce Venture
  4. Realme X2 Pro 6GB RAM Variant Goes on Sale in India
  5. Musk Shares Video of Simulated Crew Dragon Mission to the ISS
  6. Samsung Trademarks Nine New Smartphone Names for Galaxy A Series: Report
  7. Oppo F15 With 48-Megapixel Quad Rear Camera Launching on January 16 in India
  8. Apple to Launch High-End iPhone Model Without Notch in 2020: Report
  9. Xiaomi, ISRO in Advanced Talks Over Support for 'India's GPS' NavIC
  10. What TRAI's Revised Cable TV, DTH Rules Mean for Consumers
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, Realme 3, Realme C2 Available at Discounted Prices During Realme 2020 Sale
  2. Realme 5, Realme 5s Start Receiving New Update with December 2019 Security Patch, Bug Fixes
  3. India to Launch GSAT-30 Communication Satellite on January 17
  4. Chandrayaan-3 Approved Months After Chandrayaan-2 Vikram Lander Failure: Expected to launch in 2020 by ISRO
  5. Delhi Metro Launches Free Wi-Fi in Coaches on Airport Express Line
  6. Redmi K30 5G With 10GB RAM Spotted on TENAA
  7. Nokia 9.2 PureView Rumoured to Launch in Late 2020, Tipped to Have Snapdragon 865 SoC
  8. Xiaomi to Invest $7 Billion in 5G, AI, and IoT Over Next 5 Years
  9. CES 2020: LG to Unveil TV That Rolls Down From Ceiling, Report Claims
  10. Oppo F15 Specifications Teased, 48-Megapixel AI Quad Rear Camera Confirmed Ahead of January 16 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.