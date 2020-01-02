Realme X, Realme 5 Pro, and Realme 3 Pro have received discounts during the Realme 2020 Sale in India. The four-day sale by the Chinese company that lasts until Sunday, January 5, has also brought discounted prices of the Realme 3i, Realme 3, and Realme C2. Customer purchasing smartphones during the latest sale can also avail benefits such as no-cost EMI options, 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000 from MobiKwik, and an additional Rs. 500 discount on exchange via Cashify. The Realme sale is currently live through its official website and Flipkart.

As per the post specifying the sale offers on the Realme Community forums, the Realme 2020 Sale brings the Realme X at Rs. 14,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, down from Rs. 16,999. The Realme X 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, on the other hand, can be purchased as a part of the sale at Rs. 17,999. It normally retails at Rs. 19,999.

For customers looking to purchase the Realme 5 Pro, the fresh sale brings it with a discount of Rs. 1,000. This means that you can pick the Realme 5 Pro at as low as Rs. 12,999, down from Rs. 13,999. The smartphone comes in 4GB, 6GB, and 8GB RAM options with up to 128GB of onboard storage.

The Realme 3 Pro 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs. 9,999, down from Rs. 12,999, as a part of the Realme sale.

Similar to the Realme 3 Pro, the Realme 3 has also received discounted prices as a part of the Realme sale and is available at Rs. 7,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model, down from Rs. 9,999.

Customers can also purchase the Realme 3i at Rs. 6,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option. This is down the regular starting price of the Realme 3i that is set at Rs. 7,999. There is also the Realme 3i 4GB RAM + 64GB storage option at Rs. 7,999, down from Rs. 9,999.

The Realme C2 price in India has also been discounted from Rs. 6,499 to Rs. 5,999 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB storage option. Customers can also get the Realme C2 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant at Rs. 6,999, down from Rs. 7,499.

Realme has partnered with Bajaj Finserv to offer no-cost EMI options. The phones are also bundled with 10 percent SuperCash worth Rs. 1,000 via MobiKwik. Moreover, customers can avail additional exchange discount of Rs. 500 through Cashify.

Smartphone Regular Price (Rs.) Discounted Price (Rs.) Realme X 4GB+128GB 16,999 14,999 Realme X 8GB+128GB 19,999 17,999 Realme 5 Pro 4GB+64GB 13,999 12,999 Realme 5 Pro 6GB+64GB 14,999 13,999 Realme 5 Pro 8GB+128GB 16,999 15,999 Realme 3 Pro 4GB+64GB 12,999 9,999 Realme 3 4GB+64GB 9,999 7,499 Realme 3i 3GB+32GB 7,999 6,999 Realme 3i 4GB+64GB 9,999 7,999 Realme C2 2GB+32GB 6,499 5,999 Realme C2 3GB+32GB 7,499 6,999

A dedicated microsite highlighting the offers under the latest sale has been provided on the Realme site. Furthermore, Flipkart has also created a microsite showcasing the major offers.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.