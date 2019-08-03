Technology News
Realme X, Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options on both the phones.

By | Updated: 3 August 2019 07:00 IST
Realme X, Realme 3i to Go on Sale in India Today: Price, Specifications, Sale Offers

Realme X is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC

Highlights
  • Realme X sale offers include Rs. 7,000 Jio cashback
  • Realme X price in India starts at Rs. 16,999
  • Realme 3i price in India starts at Rs. 7,999

Realme X and Realme 3i are all set to go on sale in India today. The sale will begin at 12pm (noon) IST, and will be held on Flipkart and Realme online store as well. Realme X, the more premium of the two, includes a Snapdragon 710 SoC, pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel primary shooter on the back, and a 6.53-inch full-HD+ screen. Realme 3i is a more affordable device with a 4,230mAh battery, Helio P60 SoC, 6.2-inch HD+ screen, waterdrop-style notch, and a 13-megapixel primary shooter.

Realme X, Realme 3i price in India, sale timing, sale offers

The Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Both variants come in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

On the other hand, the Realme 3i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour variants. The sale of both the phones will be held on Realme online store and Flipkart, and it will kick off at 12pm (noon) IST today.

Realme X sale offers on Flipkart include no-cost EMI options, 10 percent off with Axis Bank Buzz credit card, five percent unlimited cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, and five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit cards.Realme online store has listed a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 and Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 that will be credited in the form of cashback vouchers.

Realme 3i sale offers on Flipkart include five percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions, five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit card transactions, and an additional 10 percent discount on a fashion purchase. Additionally, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 278 a month. The Realme online store is offering up to Rs. 5,750 worth of cashback, which consists Rs. 2,200 worth of instant cashback through 222 vouchers valued at Rs. 100 each and Rs. 4,800 worth of partner vouchers from MakeMyTrip, Myntra, and Zoomcar, that can be availed by recharging with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There is also a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500.

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 9 on top. It flaunts a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) notch-less AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also sports a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up selfie camera module. Connectivity options on the Realme X include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Besides, it packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

Realme 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is also up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece, f/1.8 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front. Connectivity options on the Realme 3i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint sensor is available at the back. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.

