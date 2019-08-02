Realme X and Realme 3i will go on sale once again today. The two smartphones will be sold via Flipkart and Realme.com. Realme X and Realme 3i were launched in India last month and have gone on sale multiple times. While the Realme X is the current flagship for the Chinese smartphone maker in the country, Realme 3i is a budget smartphone. The key features of the Realme X include a pop-up selfie camera, 48-megapixel primary shooter on the back, and a full-HD+ screen. Realme 3i, on the other hand, comes with an HD+ screen, waterdrop-style notch, and 13-megapixel primary shooter.

Realme X, Realme 3i price in India, sale timing, offers

The Realme X price in India is set at Rs. 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage option, while its 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 19,999. Both variants come in Polar White and Space Blue colour options.

The Realme online store and Flipkart will kick off the sale at 12pm (noon) IST today. Sale offers on the phone include a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500 and Jio benefits worth Rs. 7,000 that will be credited in the form of cashback vouchers. Flipkart is additionally offering no-cost EMI, 5 percent Unlimited Cashback to Axis Bank Credit card holders, and 5 percent discount for purchases made using an Axis Bank Buzz Credit card.

In contrast, the Realme 3i price in India is set at Rs. 7,999 for the 3GB RAM + 32GB storage option, whereas its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage model carries a price tag of Rs. 9,999. The phone comes in Diamond Black, Diamond Blue, and Diamond Red colour variants. Moreover, just like the Realme X, it will be available for purchase at 12pm (noon) IST today.

The Realme online store is offering up to Rs. 5,750 worth of cashback, which consists Rs. 2,200 worth of instant cashback through 222 vouchers valued at Rs. 100 each and Rs. 4,800 worth of partner vouchers from MakeMyTrip, Myntra, and Zoomcar, that can be availed by recharging with the Rs. 299 prepaid plan. There is also a 10 percent MobiKwik SuperCash worth Rs. 1,500.

Flipkart also offers a five percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card transactions, five percent cashback on HDFC Bank debit card transactions, and an additional 10 percent discount on a fashion purchase. Additionally, Flipkart is offering no-cost EMI options starting at Rs. 278 a month.

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X (Review) runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 9 on top. It flaunts a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) notch-less AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and an in-display fingerprint sensor for authentication. Under the hood, there is the octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photos and videos, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor at the back assisted by a 5-megapixel secondary sensor. The smartphone also sports a 16-megapixel sensor on the pop-up selfie camera module.

Connectivity options on the Realme X include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and USB Type-C port. The phone also has Dolby Atmos surround sound technology. Besides, it packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 fast charging tech.

Realme 3i specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 3i (Review) runs ColorOS 6 based on Android Pie and features a 6.2-inch HD+ (720x1520 pixels) display with 19:9 aspect ratio, Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection, and 88.30 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM. There is also up to 64GB of onboard storage that is expandable via microSD card (up to 256GB).

In terms of optics, the Realme 3i has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 13-megapixel primary sensor with a five-piece, f/1.8 lens and 2-megapixel secondary sensor. There is also a 13-megapixel camera sensor at the front.

Connectivity options on the Realme 3i include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v4.2, GPS/ A-GPS, Micro-USB port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. A fingerprint sensor is available at the back. Lastly, the phone packs a 4,230mAh battery that supports 10W charging.