Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event

Realme is set to unveil Realme X and Realme 3i in India, as it continues its agressive moves against the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 11:15 IST
Realme X and Realme 3i Price in India Set to Be Revealed: Live Updates From Launch Event

Realme 3i price in India and Realme X price in India will be revealed at 12pm on Monday

Highlights
  • Realme X, Realme 3i launch event begins at 12pm IST
  • Realme X price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000
  • Realme 3i price in India is expected to be under Rs. 10,000

Realme X and Realme 3i are expected to be launched in India today at an event that begins at 12pm on Monday July 15 in New Delhi. The Realme X price in India is expected to be under Rs. 20,000, whereas the Realme 3i price in India could be under Rs. 10,000. The Realme X looks like it could be the first “affordable flagship” smartphone launched by the company, whereas based on the naming of the Realme 3i we can guess that it is going to be slightly cheaper than the Realme 3.

Realme X specifications

Realme X is expected to ship with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 SoC, and up to 8GB RAM, and up to 128GB storage. Note that these specifications are from the China variant of the Realme X and there is no clarity on the India variant just yet. The Realme X could feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is expected to have a dual rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary camera and a 5-megapixel depth sensor. It is expected to feature a 16-megapixel selfie camera too. The Realme X battery capacity is expected to be 3,765mAh. The smartphone is expected to ship with ColorOS 6 based on Android 9 Pie.

Realme X price in India

At the moment Realme X price in India has not been announced. The starting price in China is CNY 1,499 (Rs. 15,400) for the 4GB RAM, 64GB storage variant. The top variant with 8GB RAM, 128GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,799 (Rs. 18,500). The India price of Realme X is expected to be under Rs. 20,000.

Realme 3i specifications

The Realme 3i is expected to be a budget smartphone and so far we only know that it features a 6.22-inch display with a dewdrop notch, a 4,230mAh battery, Mediatek Helio P60 SoC, and a dual rear camera.

Realme 3i price in India

Realme 3i price in India is not known at this moment. We will update this story with the details the moment we get them.

