Realme X, Realme 3i India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Realme X be launched in India today, alongside the Realme 3i. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 07:00 IST
Realme X, Realme 3i India Launch Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications, and More

Realme X price in India was revealed to be around Rs. 18,000.

Highlights
  • Realme X was launched in China in May
  • The Realme X sports a 48-megapixel camera
  • The Realme 3i is expected to cost less than Realme 3

Realme X and Realme 3i will launch in India today. The Realme X is the company's flagship release, and was launched in China back in May. Well, the long wait for the Realme X's arrival in India will soon be over, thanks to today's launch event, where we will learn about the Realme X price in India, how its specifications differ from the China variant, its release date, launch offers, and more. The Realme 3i on the other hand is a new budget smartphone from the Oppo spin-off brand, and will be unveiled for the first time today at the launch event.

Realme X, Realme 3i launch live stream timings, link

Realme X and Realme 3i will be launched at 12:30pm IST, and you can watch the live stream right here. The company will also be live streaming the launch on its Facebook page. We can expect Realme to reveal the price in India, specifications, and release details of the Realme X and Realme 3i at the launch event. Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for all the details from the launch event.

 

Realme X price in India (expected)

The Realme X was launched in China in May in three variants. The base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage has been priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 15,400), whereas the phone's 6GB + 64GB variant carries a price tag of CNY 1,599 (roughly Rs. 16,400) and the top variant with 8GB RAM and 128GB of storage is priced at CNY 1,799 (roughly Rs. 18,500). We can expect the India pricing to be similar, and Realme India CEO Madhav Sheth has already revealed it will be around Rs. 18,000.

Realme X specifications (China variant)

The Realme X runs ColorOS 6.0 based on Android Pie and features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The phone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

In terms of optics, the Realme X has a dual rear camera setup that consists of a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 lens. There is also a 16-megapixel selfie camera that has an f/2.0 lens and comes in a pop-up module.

The Realme X packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging technology. Besides, other specifications of the phone include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port, and Dolby Atmos audio.

Realme 3i specifications

So far, Realme has teased a few details of the Realme 3i. We know it has a 6.22-inch display with a dewdrop notch, a MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, a dual rear camera, and a 4,230mAh battery.

A Geekbench listing thought to be of the Realme 3i corroborated the MediaTek Helio P60 SoC, and added that it would have 4GB RAM and .

