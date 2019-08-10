Technology News
Realme X 256GB Storage Variant Spotted on TENAA, May Launch Soon

Realme X is currently available in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB and 8GB + 128GB models in China.

By | Updated: 10 August 2019 17:29 IST
Realme X was launched first in May this year

Realme X was launched first in May this year

Highlights
  Realme X TENAA listing now mentions a 256GB storage option
  • Realme X TENAA listing now mentions a 256GB storage option
  • The Realme phone is currently available in 64GB, 128GB storage options

Realme X 256GB storage option has been spotted in Chinese regulator TENAA's database. This means that the company could be launching a new storage variant soon. Since, the new variant has been sighted on TENAA, the China market could see the launch first. There's no word from Realme regarding the new storage option or its availability in the Indian market as of now. Realme X was first launched in China in May, and then arrived in India last month. The phone was initially released in just 64GB and 128GB storage options.

The Realme X TENAA listing has been updated to include the 256GB storage option. Currently, the phone is available in China in 4GB + 64GB, 6GB + 64GB, and 8GB + 128GB storage variants. The prices of the three variants are CNY 1,499, CNY 1,599, and CNY 1,799 respectively. The Realme X 256GB model will be paired with 8GB of RAM, as mentioned on the TENAA website.

In India, the Realme X is offered in two variants – 4GB + 128GB at Rs. 16,999 and 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 19,999.

Realme X specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme X runs Android 9 Pie with ColorOS 6.0 on top. The smartphone features a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1080x2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 19.5:9 aspect ratio and Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The panel also houses the in-display fingerprint sensor. Further, it is powered by the Snapdragon 710 SoC, coupled with Adreno 616 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM.

For photos and videos, the Realme X sports a dual rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel Sony IMX586 primary sensor with an f/1.7 lens and a 5-megapixel secondary sensor along with an f/2.4 lens. The phone also has a 16-megapixel Sony IMX 471 selfie sensor that includes an f/2.0 lens and is available on the pop-up module, which is claimed to have a quick elevating rate of 0.74 seconds.

Connectivity options on the phone include dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port. There is Dolby Atmos surround sound technology along with dedicated audio modes, namely cinema mode, game mode, and music mode. Besides, the phone packs a 3,765mAh battery that supports VOOC Flash Charge 3.0 to deliver a fast charging experience.

Realme X

Realme X

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality, premium design
  • Vivid OLED display
  • Good overall performance
  • Capable cameras
  • Bad
  • A bit too large for some hands
Read detailed Realme X review
Display6.53-inch
ProcessorQualcomm Snapdragon 710
Front Camera16-megapixel
Rear Camera48-megapixel + 5-megapixel
RAM8GB
Storage128GB
Battery Capacity3765mAh
OSAndroid 9 Pie
Resolution1080x2340 pixels
Further reading: Realme X, Realme X Price in India, Realme X Specifcations, Realme X 256G
Honor Vision, Honor Vision Pro With HarmonyOS, 55-Inch 4K UHD Display Launched

  
  
