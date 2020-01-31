Technology News
Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted Online, Expected to Launch Soon

Realme Wireless Charger will carry the model number RMA203.

Updated: 31 January 2020 17:18 IST
Realme Wireless Charger With 5W Charging Speed Spotted Online, Expected to Launch Soon

Realme Wireless Charger design can also been seen on WPC website

Highlights
  • Realme Wireless Charger is listed to support 5W charging speed
  • Realme only sells one product with wireless charging support
  • The company is yet to say anything about the wireless charger launch

While Realme smartphones don't support wireless charging right now, the Chinese smartphone maker does sell a pair of truly wireless earbuds that can be charged wirelessly. Still, the company doesn't sell any wireless charger in the country. Having said that, Realme seems to be planning to change that as a wireless charger from the company has been spotted on Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website.

As per the WPC listing for Realme Wireless Charger will carry the model number RMA203. It is indicated to support 5W charging speed, which is not very high. Additionally, Realme Wireless Charger supports Qi standard.

The listing also includes a photo of the wireless charger that carries a circular design with a Realme logo at the centre. Not much else is known about the Realme Wireless Charger right now.

It is likely that we will see a launch in the coming weeks. Realme C3 launch event on February 6 seems like a good place for the company to unveil the charger, even though the smartphone, being an entry-level device, won't support wireless charging.

To recall, Realme had launched its truly wireless earbuds, which are the company's only product with wireless charging support, in December last year. The Realme Buds Air, as they are called, carry a price tag of Rs. 3,999.

Realme Buds Air come with a 12mm bass boost driver, multi-layer composite diaphragm, and environment noise cancellation support for calling. The earbuds also support dual-channel transmission and the company has added a dedicated gaming mode with low-latency. Wireless charging and the presence of USB Type-C port are two features that set the Realme Buds Air apart from this price segment.

The Realme Wireless Charger listing was first spotted by 91Mobiles.

