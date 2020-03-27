Technology News
Realme Completes Rollout of Wi-Fi Calling Support on All Phones, Realme C2 Gets March Update

Realme X2 Pro was the first phone to receive the VoWiFi calling feature in January.

By Tasneem Akolawala | Updated: 27 March 2020 17:31 IST
Photo Credit: Realme Community

Realme C2 gets March Android 2020 security patch

Highlights
  • Airtel and Jio offer Wi-Fi calling support to subscribers
  • All Realme phones now support this VoWiFi feature
  • Users will have to enable this feature in Settings

Realme has been introducing Wi-Fi calling support for several of its phones since last month, and now the company has announced that it has completed the feature rollout on all Realme smartphones out there. The entire Realme smartphone portfolio has now received Wi-Fi calling support, the company has announced via a forums post. Realme C2 was one of the last phones to receive Airtel and Jio VoWiFi support, and the March 2020 update has begun rolling out. This means that Realme phone users who have Airtel and Jio SIM cards can avail Wi-Fi calling service moving forward.

On its forums post, Realme notes, “As promised earlier that VoWifi feature will be available to all Realme devices and now we have fulfilled it and have completed the roll-out of VoWiFi calling feature to all existing Realme devices.”

The Realme X2 Pro was the first phone to receive the VoWiFi calling feature in January. Older phones like the Realme C2, on the other hand, were one of the last to receive the update. The feature comes alongside the March 2020 Android security update, and the firmware version for this update is RMX1941EX_11.A.24. The update also brought along swipe gestures from both sides. Realme announced the rollout of this update via a community post as well.

To use Wi-Fi calling on Realme phones, ensure that you are connected to a Wi-Fi network. Go to Settings > Sim Card & Cellular Data > Select SIM Card and Mobile Data option > Tap on SIM 1/2 > select Wi-Fi calling. Go to Wi-Fi calling preferences > Select Wi-Fi calling preferred option.

For all those unaware, VoWiFi calling enables users to make calls using a Wi-Fi network. For instance, when a user tries to make outgoing calls in an area where poor cellular connectivity prevails, then the enabled VoWifi SIM uses Wi-Fi to make the calls.

Realme C2

Realme C2

  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Beautiful design
  • Up-to-date software
  • Very good battery life
  • Bad
  • Below-average cameras
  • Weak performance
Read detailed Realme C2 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762)
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 13-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 2GB
Storage 16GB
Battery Capacity 4000mAh
OS Android 9.0 Pie
Resolution 720x1560 pixels
Comments

