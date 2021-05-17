Realme Watch 2 Pro, Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker, Realme Buds Wireless 2, and Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo will launch in Malaysia on May 20. Realme shared the development through its Malaysia Facebook page. The launch will be part of the company's AIoT Sports Launch event that will be livestreamed on the company's Facebook page. Realme launched the Realme Watch 2 in Malaysia late last month and now it's bringing a Pro variant to the country as well.

The Realme Watch 2 Pro seems to have a similar design as the Realme Watch 2 that was launched in Malaysia late last month. As the name suggests, the Pro variant will come with some upgrades over the vanilla Realme Watch 2. Realme has also teased that the Realme Watch 2 Pro will come with GPS connectivity. It may also feature an Always-on Display. Additionally, GSMArena cites a US FCC listing for the Realme Watch 2 Pro and says it will come with a 390mAh battery.

The Realme Pocket Bluetooth speaker was also teased through an image showing the speaker fit into a back pocket which means it will be quite compact. It has a sling attached to it making it easier to carry. The Realme Buds Wireless 2 Neo have also been teased in a separate post and will come in three colours and in-line control for volume and play/ pause music. These are already listed in Sri Lanka. Not many details are available around the other audio launch, the Buds Wireless 2.

Realme is all set to launch the Realme Narzo 30 in Malaysia at 12pm (noon) MYT (9:30am IST) on May 18. As of now, it is unclear when the phone will make its way to the Indian market which it should, given that the Realme Narzo 30 Pro and Narzo 30A did launch in India. As for the other four products, it is unclear whether they will be launched in India as well.

