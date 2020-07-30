Realme V5, the brand's first offering in its new V series, is set to launch in China on August 3. The company ahead of that launch has shared a few teasers about the smartphone's specifications. Separately, live images of the upcoming Realme V5 have been shared by a tipster. These reveal the expected colour options of the phone, as well as appeared to confirm a few other features, including the battery and camera setup.

Realme V5 to carry 7nm processor?

Realme has shared a few teasers on Weibo, one of which shows the presence of a 7nm 5G-enabled processor. This could be either the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Realme hasn't officially mentioned which chipset brand would be featured in the phone. Another image shared confirms the 5,000mAh battery, with reverse charging functionality. Another post teases safe fast charging. Finally, another Weibo post by Realme shows the smartphone in real life, with various colleges and universities in China as the backdrop. The colour variants seen tip blue and green colour variants.

Realme V5 live shot leaks

Tipster Really Asen Jun (translated) took to Weibo to share some live photos of the Realme V5. One of the images shows the device from the front. A hole-punch cutout is visible towards the top left of the screen, staying true to the earlier teased designs of the phone.

The screen also displays some of the expected features of the Realme V5. For starters, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart fast charging. Apart from that, the device is shown to support NSA/SA dual-mode 5G. The leak also confirms a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter. From the front, the Realme V5 appears to have a high screen-to-body ratio, with distinctly slim bezels.

In another leaked image, three Realme V5 models are shown from the rear. It appears to confirm the presence of a quad camera setup, along with three different colour variants of the device - blue, green, and silver.

Realme V5 specifications (expected)

Earlier this week, the Realme V5 appeared on a listing on the Chinese online retail site, Tmall. The listing suggested several specifications and features of the phone, including three colour options of silver, blue and green.

Going by the listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V5 is expected to run on Android 10 and have 5G support. It may come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, the listing also suggests the inclusion of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with two RAM options (6GB and 8 GB) and an onboard storage of 128GB.

