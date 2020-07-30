Technology News
loading

Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor, Live Photos Leaked

Realme V5 is expected to support 30W Dart fast charging.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 30 July 2020 14:25 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor, Live Photos Leaked

Photo Credit: Weibo/ Really Asen Jun

Realme V5’s latest live image leaks show three expected colour designs, thin bezels

Highlights
  • Realme V5 may come in three colour options
  • It may be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC
  • Realme V5 is set to launch in China on August 3

Realme V5, the brand's first offering in its new V series, is set to launch in China on August 3. The company ahead of that launch has shared a few teasers about the smartphone's specifications. Separately, live images of the upcoming Realme V5 have been shared by a tipster. These reveal the expected colour options of the phone, as well as appeared to confirm a few other features, including the battery and camera setup.

Realme V5 to carry 7nm processor?

Realme has shared a few teasers on Weibo, one of which shows the presence of a 7nm 5G-enabled processor. This could be either the MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G. Realme hasn't officially mentioned which chipset brand would be featured in the phone. Another image shared confirms the 5,000mAh battery, with reverse charging functionality. Another post teases safe fast charging. Finally, another Weibo post by Realme shows the smartphone in real life, with various colleges and universities in China as the backdrop. The colour variants seen tip blue and green colour variants.

Realme V5 live shot leaks

Tipster Really Asen Jun (translated) took to Weibo to share some live photos of the Realme V5. One of the images shows the device from the front. A hole-punch cutout is visible towards the top left of the screen, staying true to the earlier teased designs of the phone.

The screen also displays some of the expected features of the Realme V5. For starters, it is expected to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 30W Dart fast charging. Apart from that, the device is shown to support NSA/SA dual-mode 5G. The leak also confirms a quad rear camera setup, which includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter. From the front, the Realme V5 appears to have a high screen-to-body ratio, with distinctly slim bezels.

In another leaked image, three Realme V5 models are shown from the rear. It appears to confirm the presence of a quad camera setup, along with three different colour variants of the device - blue, green, and silver.

Realme V5 specifications (expected)

Earlier this week, the Realme V5 appeared on a listing on the Chinese online retail site, Tmall. The listing suggested several specifications and features of the phone, including three colour options of silver, blue and green.

Going by the listing, the dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V5 is expected to run on Android 10 and have 5G support. It may come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. As mentioned earlier, the listing also suggests the inclusion of an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, paired with two RAM options (6GB and 8 GB) and an onboard storage of 128GB.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V5, Realme V5 Specifications, Realme V5 Colours, Realme
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
Pixel 4a (5G) Model Tipped in Google Camera v7.5 App Code, Pixel 5 XL May Not Launch This Year: Report
UK Researchers Trial Robots to Ease Social Care Burden During COVID-19 Pandemic

Related Stories

Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor, Live Photos Leaked
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Launched in India
  3. Mi TV Stick to Launch in India on August 5, Xiaomi Reveals
  4. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  5. Hisense to Launch QLED and LED Smart TV Range in India
  6. Government Bans 47 Additional Chinese Apps in India: Report
  7. OnePlus Nord Review
  8. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
  9. Vivo X50, Vivo X50 Pro Go on Sale in India via Online, Offline Retailers
  10. OnePlus 8T's Purported Geekbench Listing Tips 8GB RAM, Snapdragon 865 SoC
#Latest Stories
  1. UK Researchers Trial Robots to Ease Social Care Burden During COVID-19 Pandemic
  2. Asus ZenBook 13, 14, Vivobook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 With 10th Gen Intel CPU Launched in India
  3. Realme V5 Confirmed to Sport 5,000mAh Battery and 7nm 5G Processor, Live Photos Leaked
  4. Pixel 4a (5G) Model Tipped in Google Camera v7.5 App Code, Pixel 5 XL May Not Launch This Year: Report
  5. NASA’s Mars Rover Perseverance Poised for Launch Today
  6. Vivo S7 Official Render on JD.com Shows Triple Rear Cameras, Gradient Back
  7. Antitrust Hearing: Lawmakers Grill Apple-Amazon Deal That Considered Removing Competing Ads From Search
  8. PayPal Says Profit Jump Flags Shift From Cash Payments in Stores
  9. Realme X2 Latest Update Brings July 2020 Security Patch, Several Fixes
  10. #NoDenyingIt: Facebook Urged by Holocaust Survivors to Remove Genocide Denial Posts
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com