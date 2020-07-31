Realme V5 pricing has been tipped days before the phone's launch in China on August 3. The brand's first offering in the V series may be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The teaser also shows that the Realme V5 will be carrying a 5,000mAh battery, which was earlier confirmed by the brand in a tease. At the same time, the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of a Realme device with model number RMX2111 also popped up, leading to speculations of a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Whether the tipped model is the upcoming Realme V5 hasn't been confirmed yet.

Realme V5 price (expected)

Chinese tipster C Technology posted a photo on Weibo, which appears to be a sales poster of the Realme V5. It suggests that the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme V5 may be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200). It didn't reveal the price of the other memory variant, which is expected to carry 8GB of RAM. The post also showed that the phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery, which was earlier teased by the brand itself on Weibo.

Tipster C Technology shared a photo which appears to be a sales poster of the Realme V5

Photo Credit: Weibo/ C Technology

Realme V5 SoC (expected)

In the same post, the tipster shared that a Realme phone, with model number RMX2111, posted an AnTuTu score of 301,380. This falls in line with rumours of a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, to be included in the Realme V5. Earlier this week, Realme took to Weibo to tease the presence of a 7nm 5G-enabled processor in the device. The brand, however, hasn't confirmed which specific chipset would be featured in the phone.

A Realme phone, with model number RMX2111, posted an AnTuTu score of 301,380

Photo Credit: Weibo/ C Technology

Realme V5 specifications (expected)

The Realme V5 also appeared on a listing on the Chinese online retail site, Tmall. It suggested several specifications of the upcoming 5G device, including three colour options of blue, green, and silver.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Expected to run on Android 10, it may be paired with two RAM options (6GB and 8GB) and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Its 5,000mAh battery is also confirmed to support 30W Dart fast charging. In terms of camera, it will come with a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.