Technology News
loading

Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3

Realme V5 will feature a quad rear camera setup with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

By Shayak Majumder | Updated: 31 July 2020 18:46 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3

Realme V5 is teased to feature a 7nm 5G-enabled processor

Highlights
  • Realme V5 is set to launch in China on August 3
  • Realme V5 may be available in three colour options
  • Realme V5 may come with two RAM variants (6GB and 8GB)

Realme V5 pricing has been tipped days before the phone's launch in China on August 3. The brand's first offering in the V series may be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200). The teaser also shows that the Realme V5 will be carrying a 5,000mAh battery, which was earlier confirmed by the brand in a tease. At the same time, the AnTuTu benchmarking scores of a Realme device with model number RMX2111 also popped up, leading to speculations of a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC. Whether the tipped model is the upcoming Realme V5 hasn't been confirmed yet.

Realme V5 price (expected)

Chinese tipster C Technology posted a photo on Weibo, which appears to be a sales poster of the Realme V5. It suggests that the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Realme V5 may be priced at CNY 1,699 (roughly Rs. 18,200). It didn't reveal the price of the other memory variant, which is expected to carry 8GB of RAM. The post also showed that the phone will come with a 5,000mAh battery, which was earlier teased by the brand itself on Weibo.

New Project 29 Realme V5 Poster Leak

Tipster C Technology shared a photo which appears to be a sales poster of the Realme V5
Photo Credit: Weibo/ C Technology

Realme V5 SoC (expected)

In the same post, the tipster shared that a Realme phone, with model number RMX2111, posted an AnTuTu score of 301,380. This falls in line with rumours of a MediaTek Dimensity 720 SoC, or the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC, to be included in the Realme V5. Earlier this week, Realme took to Weibo to tease the presence of a 7nm 5G-enabled processor in the device. The brand, however, hasn't confirmed which specific chipset would be featured in the phone.

New Project 30 Realme Antutu

A Realme phone, with model number RMX2111, posted an AnTuTu score of 301,380
Photo Credit: Weibo/ C Technology

Realme V5 specifications (expected)

The Realme V5 also appeared on a listing on the Chinese online retail site, Tmall. It suggested several specifications of the upcoming 5G device, including three colour options of blue, green, and silver.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme V5 is expected to come with a 6.5-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. Expected to run on Android 10, it may be paired with two RAM options (6GB and 8GB) and 128GB inbuilt storage.

Its 5,000mAh battery is also confirmed to support 30W Dart fast charging. In terms of camera, it will come with a quad rear camera setup, with a 48-megapixel primary shooter.

Is Redmi Note 9 the perfect successor to Redmi Note 8? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme V5, Realme V5 Price, Realme V5 Specifications, Realme V5 Launch, Realme
Shayak Majumder Shayak Majumder is Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. A journalist since 2013, he has worked both on the field as well as behind the desk in several organisations including Indian Express Online and MSN. As a reporter, he covered a wide range of verticals, from politics to the development sector. While at Indian Express, he regularly reviewed video games, gaming hardware and the growth of MMORPG in India. He is also a passionate musician and a former trainer, currently working on his upcoming EP. ...More
OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report

Related Stories

Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy M31s With Quad Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  2. Honor 9A, Honor 9S Launched in India Featuring Huawei’s AppGallery
  3. Oppo Reno 4 Pro Debuts in India With Snapdragon 720G, Quad Rear Cameras
  4. Asus ZenBook 13, ZenBook 14, VivoBook S14, Vivobook Ultra K14 Debut in India
  5. Indians Are Hooked to PUBG Mobile. Will the Government Ban It?
  6. Syska Group Launches Smartwatch in India Featuring Heart Rate Sensor
  7. Oppo Watch With Real-Time Heart Rate Monitoring Launched in India
  8. Honor MagicBook 15 With AMD Ryzen 5 3500U CPU Launched in India
  9. Realme 6i Review
  10. OnePlus Nord Review
#Latest Stories
  1. TikTok Promises Over $2 Billion for Creators as US Ban, Reels Competition Looms
  2. EA Posts Strong Results on Increased Player Engagement, Video Game Sales During Pandemic
  3. Nearby Sharing Feature Now Available on Windows via Chrome: Report
  4. Realme V5 Price, AnTuTu Benchmarks Tipped Ahead of Launch on August 3
  5. OnePlus Nord Display Shows Strange ‘Tinting’ Effect, Some Early Users Complain
  6. Realme 3 Pro, Realme 3, Realme 3i Get July 2020 Security Patch, Bug Fixes, More With Latest Update
  7. Black Shark 3S Gaming Smartphone With 120Hz Display, Snapdragon 865 Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Redmi K30 Ultra Reportedly Spotted on TENAA, May Launch on August 14 Alongside Redmi Watch
  9. Nokia Posts Surprise Second-Quarter Profit Jump as Pekka Lundmark Is Poised to Take Over as CEO
  10. BSNL Revises 7 Broadband Plans, Hikes Landline Tariff for 10 Plans
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com